BALTIMORE - Republican Andy Harris wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District.He defeated Heather Mizeur for his seventh term in Congress.That area covers the eastern shore, plus parts of Harford and Baltimore counties. He is seeking his seventh term in Congress."The Democrats drew this district to be a Republican district," Harris said. "And I think it will stay Republican for a long time."Harris said his top priority is the economy. Harris sits on the Agriculture Appropriations subcommittee."We have to make sure we protect our farmers and protect our poultry producers," Harris said. "But most importantly, we have to...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO