Arizona State

Rocky Mount Telegram

Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeats Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District is located in the northeastern region of the state. Trump-endorsed Smith failed to flip the open seat to Republican control. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more election results.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Baltimore

AP: Republican Andy Harris wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District

BALTIMORE - Republican Andy Harris wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District.He defeated Heather Mizeur for his seventh term in Congress.That area covers the eastern shore, plus parts of Harford and Baltimore counties. He is seeking his seventh term in Congress."The Democrats drew this district to be a Republican district," Harris said. "And I think it will stay Republican for a long time."Harris said his top priority is the economy. Harris sits on the Agriculture Appropriations subcommittee."We have to make sure we protect our farmers and protect our poultry producers," Harris said. "But most importantly, we have to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
Axios

Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
VIRGINIA STATE

