Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Related
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Dominate EKU 87-69 to Cap Homestand
Cincinnati ravaged the Colonels on the glass.
College GameDay Announces Surprising Week 12 Destination
Bozeman, they're comin' to your city. On Sunday, ESPN's "College GameDay" announced that it'll be venturing out to Big Sky Country for Week 12's rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL!" GameDay tweeted in all-caps. "WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN!" Saying, "Next up, we are headed...
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
Top 2023 Recruit Visits for 'Nipp at Night'
Cincinnati is in the running for him along with three other teams.
WLWT 5
Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
nsjonline.com
East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
ECU QB Holton Ahlers Accuses UC of Intentionally Knocking Out Keaton Mitchell
The running back was having a big game, until he took an even bigger hit.
Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
WLWT 5
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.
wvxu.org
New design for Cincinnati's Brent Spence Bridge corridor frees up 9.5 acres for development
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announcing a new design for the Brent Spence Corridor. A new design for I-75 interchanges in Cincinnati would free up nine-and-half acres of land for the city to develop. Officials unveiled a new, narrower design Thursday for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor, which will be constructed along with the future companion bridge.
Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo
How these abandoned silos became an urban explorer destination. The post Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Plans for $75 million development in Greater Cincinnati include housing, restaurants
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Kean Ventures LLC is planning a massive, $75 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Swifton Commons Mall in Bond Hill, which will include several phases. The project will include multifamily housing, ground-floor commercial and office and restaurant developments in future phases. Kean...
Fox 19
Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
Comments / 0