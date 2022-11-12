ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

College GameDay Announces Surprising Week 12 Destination

Bozeman, they're comin' to your city. On Sunday, ESPN's "College GameDay" announced that it'll be venturing out to Big Sky Country for Week 12's rivalry matchup between Montana and Montana State. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL!" GameDay tweeted in all-caps. "WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN!" Saying, "Next up, we are headed...
BOZEMAN, MT
WLWT 5

Bearcats back in AP Top 25 after improving record to 8-2

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after their win over East Carolina on Friday night. Cincinnati is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll following the latest rankings release. Cincinnati won their...
CINCINNATI, OH
nsjonline.com

East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
Fox 19

Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

