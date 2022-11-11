Read full article on original website
Higher Open Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in eight straight sessions, improving almost 175 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,275-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, FX weaken as Poland blast keeps markets on edge
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and stock markets skidded on Wednesday amid fears of escalating geopolitical tension after NATO-member Poland reported an explosion by what it called a Russia-made missile. A missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden...
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
Markets Cool but Stay in the Green, Led by Chinese Stocks
Markets were so enthused about another cooler inflation metric this morning that not Russian rockets flying to Poland, nor further fallout from the FTX crypto collapse could keep the major indices from closing in the green. While off session high, the Dow gained +0.17% on the day. The S&P 500, which sees all 11 sectors positive month-to-date thus far, was up +0.88% today. The Nasdaq earned +162 points, +1.45%, and is the only major average higher for the week thus far. The small-cap Russell 2000 beat the field, +1.50% on the day.
Indonesia Stock Market May See Additional Support
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive finished through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,035-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.
Higher Open Predicted For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,135-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.
Australian Market Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with the weakness in financial stocks partially offset by gains in heavyweight mining and energy stocks amid firmer commodity prices.
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock: Brace for Continued Volatility
Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) and other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were up on Tuesday as the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping raised hopes of better ties between the two countries. Nio stock was also up last week as investors cheered the electric vehicle maker’s Q4 outlook. That said, the stock might remain volatile over the near term due to China’s COVID situation and fears of an economic downturn.
Get Ready to Sell Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) Into Strength
If immediacy bias represents an upside catalyst for publicly-traded securities, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) deserves special attention. Against both wider fundamentals as well as company-specific tailwinds, BABA stock appears poised for significant gains following a rough year. However, the damage that its home nation of China inflicted regarding its zero-COVID policy may be too much for Alibaba to overcome. Thus, investors should consider selling BABA stock into strength.
With A Strong Vegas Business And A Possible Recovery In Macau, What's Next For MGM Stock?
MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) has gained about 19% over the last month (21 trading days) considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 9% over the same period. The recent rally is being driven by a couple of factors. Although the company’s Q3 2022 earnings came in below estimates, revenues expanded by a solid 26% versus last year, driven by a strong performance in Las Vegas, which remains the company’s principal market. While gambling activity has picked up in the strip as Covid-19 issues appear largely behind the U.S., MGM also benefited from its acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria and Vdara. Moreover, recently China has eased certain Covid-19 restrictions, reducing quarantine times for tourists from other countries. This could help MGM’s Macau operations which have taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions.
Malaysia Stock Market Set To End Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,450-point plateau although it's predicted to stop the bleeding on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Is American International Group Stock Fairly Priced?
American International Group’s stock (NYSE: AIG) has gained 6% YTD, while the S&P500 is down 16% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $60 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $71 – Trefis’ estimate for American International Group’s valuation.
Up 58% in 6 Months, Is InMode Stock Still a Bargain Buy?
One of the tricks to bargain buys is that they tend to stop being bargains once enough people notice. On that note, shares of the Israeli medical aesthetics company InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) are up by more than 58% in the last six months, despite the market being flat and concerns about rising interest rates ravaging similar growth stocks.
Pre-market Movers: WVE, TTCF, AAP, CCL, CUK…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET). Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is up over 15% at $3.67 AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBA) is up over 9% at $5.48 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) is up over 6% at $5.75 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) is up over 6% at $4.58.
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Healthcare - Healthcare - Providers segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...
