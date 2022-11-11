Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s offense stymied by Notre Dame’s systematic pressure
SOUTH BEND — Entering the weekend, there was no real question as to how the No. 18 Notre Dame hockey team was going to try to stifle Michigan offensively. They were going to lay back, play a 1-3-1 and try to suffocate any offensive motion the Wolverines created. Michigan...
Notre Dame Didn't Take The Step I Wanted, But They Took A Step Forward
Notre Dame's win over Navy was ugly at times, but it did show growth
localmemphis.com
Anna Heck signs with Notre Dame, becoming the latest Heck sister bound for Div. I Women's Golf
Golf is in the Heck's DNA. Rachel Heck is national champion at Stanford. Abby Heck also played for the Fighting Irish.
goffrugbyreport.com
Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten
In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
95.3 MNC
Notre Dame mourning the loss of a student
The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Saturday morning, Notre Dame sent a message to students and staff about the passing of James “Jake” Blaauboer. He was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Alcohol may be factor after semi runs red light, injures 16 in St. Ignatius hockey bus crash: police
Police believe alcohol was a factor. The truck driver, who they say was swerving and speeding before hitting and flipping the bus on its side, failed a sobriety test and was arrested.
CBS Sports
Semi-truck crashes into bus carrying Illinois high school hockey team, leaves at least 15 injured
At least 15 people were injured after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus in Warsaw, Ind. on Saturday night. The bus was carrying the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team, which had just left a game in nearby Culver, Ind. At least three people are critically hurt...
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
WNDU
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
abc57.com
Plymouth Avenue Bridge opens to traffic in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Plymouth Avenue Bridge over the Elkhart River is now open to traffic. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to have the project totally complete by Friday, according to Goshen city officials.
WNDU
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
WNDU
First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday & Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Some snow flurries or light snow showers during the morning will likely give way to some rain and snow showers mixed throughout the middle of the day. Highs will likely climb into the upper 30s and with that the travel impacts will be little if any. Later in the evening as the temperatures begin to drop back below freezing, we will have to watch for some slick spots and the potential for light snow showers continuing from time to time overnight. Dusting to a half inch of snow is possible for some. High of 38 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.
abc57.com
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
3 People Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Fawn River Township (Fawn River Township, MI)
The Michigan State police reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Franks Avenue south of Ivanhoe Street at around 11.30 a.m. The officials reported that a 2006 Ford F150 was heading north on the road when it lost control and went off the road, rolling several times.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
