SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Some snow flurries or light snow showers during the morning will likely give way to some rain and snow showers mixed throughout the middle of the day. Highs will likely climb into the upper 30s and with that the travel impacts will be little if any. Later in the evening as the temperatures begin to drop back below freezing, we will have to watch for some slick spots and the potential for light snow showers continuing from time to time overnight. Dusting to a half inch of snow is possible for some. High of 38 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO