(KTEN) – Who is ready for some snow? I know I am. An approaching low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Texoma on November 14. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garvin County in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow falling in that area. The advisory time line is from 6AM to 6PM November 14.

GARVIN COUNTY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO