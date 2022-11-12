ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Related
KTEN.com

Mixed bag of precip expected for Texoma Monday

(KTEN) – Who is ready for some snow? I know I am. An approaching low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Texoma on November 14. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garvin County in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow falling in that area. The advisory time line is from 6AM to 6PM November 14.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

First QuikTrip opens in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison drivers now have a new spot to gas up. The QuikTrip gas station off US-75 on FM-120 opened Thursday, located next to McDonald’s. It’s the first QT for Denison and the third for Grayson County. There are two QTs in Sherman.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison K9 officer receives bulletproof vest

DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Denison Police Department K9 Echo received a bulletproof vest thanks to fundraising by the Denison Citizen Police Academy. Echo's new wardrobe addition is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and protects against blunt force trauma, almost as effective as vests worn by his two-legged colleagues.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Gunter volleyball is head back to state

(KTEN) - The Gunter Lady Tigers are headed back to state. Gunter is regional champions after sweeping Rains on Saturday. The Lady Tigers will play Columbus in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Last year Gunter lost in the state...
GUNTER, TX
KTEN.com

Turn around season ends for Howe against Palmer

LONE OAK, Texas (KTEN) - From a winless season in 2021 to a playoff appearance in 2022, Howe's season ended Thursday night with a 39-19 loss to undefeated Palmer. The Bulldogs finish 6-5 under first year head coach Lance Bryan.
HOWE, TX
madillrecord.net

Store sells Mega Millions ticket

A Texas resident had a complete change of luck on November 2. They woke up to the wonderful news that they were $3 million richer on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night, the winning ticket was sold at the Enderby’s Gas Station in Whitesboro on US 377. According to the...
WHITESBORO, TX
KXII.com

Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Ringling gets revenge, beating Cashion

RINGLING, Oklahoma (KTEN) - It is not everyday that you get a state championship rematch in the first round of the playoffs the following year. However that was the case will Ringling hosting Cashion on Friday night. The Wildcats ended the Blue Devils season with a 21-14 victory in the...
CASHION, OK
KXII.com

Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla (KXII) - A two-vehicle collision east of the Roosevelt Bridge left two people dead and two people with severe injuries Friday afternoon. In one car was 20-year-old Bailey Greenlee, and his wife, Kaylei Greenlee. Bailey’s mother is Christal Henson. “My son and daughter-in-law loved each other...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

