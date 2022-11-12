Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Mixed bag of precip expected for Texoma Monday
(KTEN) – Who is ready for some snow? I know I am. An approaching low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Texoma on November 14. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garvin County in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow falling in that area. The advisory time line is from 6AM to 6PM November 14.
KTEN.com
Whitesboro dominates in all phases against Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitesboro Bearcats beat Vernon 60-6 on Thursday night. Whitesboro moves on to the area round where they will face Dalhart at Fair Park Stadium (Childress) on November 18 at 6:00 p.m.
KXII.com
First QuikTrip opens in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison drivers now have a new spot to gas up. The QuikTrip gas station off US-75 on FM-120 opened Thursday, located next to McDonald’s. It’s the first QT for Denison and the third for Grayson County. There are two QTs in Sherman.
KTEN.com
Denison K9 officer receives bulletproof vest
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Denison Police Department K9 Echo received a bulletproof vest thanks to fundraising by the Denison Citizen Police Academy. Echo's new wardrobe addition is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and protects against blunt force trauma, almost as effective as vests worn by his two-legged colleagues.
KTEN.com
Gunter volleyball is head back to state
(KTEN) - The Gunter Lady Tigers are headed back to state. Gunter is regional champions after sweeping Rains on Saturday. The Lady Tigers will play Columbus in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Last year Gunter lost in the state...
KXII.com
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore nurse practitioner got the knock of a lifetime on her door at home in rural Love County Monday when a couple who lives nearby showed up at her doorstep while the woman was in labor. When Whitney and Kyle Hayes left for the...
KTEN.com
Thackerville stumps Coyle in opening round
THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Thackerville got off to a great start in a 54-8 win over Coyle. The Wildcats improve to 7-4 and will play Waynoka in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 18.
KTEN.com
Turn around season ends for Howe against Palmer
LONE OAK, Texas (KTEN) - From a winless season in 2021 to a playoff appearance in 2022, Howe's season ended Thursday night with a 39-19 loss to undefeated Palmer. The Bulldogs finish 6-5 under first year head coach Lance Bryan.
Freeze Warning issued for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A cold front came through Texoma Thursday night, bringing with it a Freeze Warning for the region on November 11, 2022.
madillrecord.net
Store sells Mega Millions ticket
A Texas resident had a complete change of luck on November 2. They woke up to the wonderful news that they were $3 million richer on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night, the winning ticket was sold at the Enderby’s Gas Station in Whitesboro on US 377. According to the...
KXII.com
Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
KTEN.com
Ringling gets revenge, beating Cashion
RINGLING, Oklahoma (KTEN) - It is not everyday that you get a state championship rematch in the first round of the playoffs the following year. However that was the case will Ringling hosting Cashion on Friday night. The Wildcats ended the Blue Devils season with a 21-14 victory in the...
KXII.com
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
Hidden recording device allegedly found in Carter Co. jail attorney room
State agents are investigating after a hidden recording device was found inside a light fixture installed in the Carter County Jail’s attorney room.
fox34.com
Fentanyl dealers plead guilty in relation to overdose death of Oklahoma man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wichita Falls drug dealer and his ex-girlfriend who sold fentanyl to 27-year-old man who overdosed and died in June 2020 have plead guilty to drug crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Lionel DeSaun Henderson, 33, and his former...
KXII.com
Family mourns loss in fatal Bryan County crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla (KXII) - A two-vehicle collision east of the Roosevelt Bridge left two people dead and two people with severe injuries Friday afternoon. In one car was 20-year-old Bailey Greenlee, and his wife, Kaylei Greenlee. Bailey’s mother is Christal Henson. “My son and daughter-in-law loved each other...
