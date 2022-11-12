ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Porterville Recorder

House leads New Mexico against SMU after 21-point game

New Mexico Lobos (2-0) at SMU Mustangs (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the SMU Mustangs after Jaelen House scored 21 points in New Mexico's 80-74 win against the South Alabama Jaguars. SMU went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 24-9 overall. The Mustangs averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 63, North Texas 33

NORTH TEXAS (1-1) Ousmane 0-9 1-2 1, Eady 0-4 1-2 1, Huntsberry 2-14 0-1 5, Stone 0-5 0-0 0, Scott 3-5 0-0 8, Martinez 5-8 0-0 13, Moore 1-5 0-0 3, Browne 1-1 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Allo 0-0 0-0 0, Mattu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-51 2-5 33.
DENTON, TX

