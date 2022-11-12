ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Hill Scores 22, Oklahoma Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58

 2 days ago
Jalen Hill had 22 points and seven rebounds, Grant Sherfield added 16 points and Oklahoma beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58 on Friday night.

Neither team led by double figures in a game that had 12 lead changes and six ties, but the Sooners held the lead for over 31 minutes.

Milos Uzan made a 3-pointer with 5:52 left to give Oklahoma a 56-48 lead. The Sooners only made one more field goal the rest of the way, but hit eight straight free throws to secure it.

Uzan had 11 points off the bench and Tanner Groves grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven points for Oklahoma (1-1). The Sooners struggled from the line prior to the last three minutes, going 19 of 28 overall.

Shaun Doss Jr. led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2) with 17 points. Kylen Milton added 13 points and Ismael Plet had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma avoided an 0-2 start after Sam Houston State rallied from 14 points down to upset the Sooners when Lamar Wilkerson buried his fifth 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Oklahoma plays UNC Wilmington on Tuesday.

