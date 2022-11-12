The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 2-0 in the 2022-23 season with a 74-48 win over the Fordham Rams, who fell to 1-1. Ricky Council IV led the way for the Hogs with 15 points while dishing out a career-high seven assists. Freshmen Jordan Walsh (12 points) and Anthony Black (10 points) joined him in double figures.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO