Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Porterville Recorder
Washington St. 89, Prairie View 61
PRAIRIE VIEW (2-1) Lewis 2-7 6-7 10, Gerlyn Smith 6-13 0-2 12, Jenkins 1-6 1-4 3, Rosenthal 7-15 2-5 18, Thornton 1-5 0-0 2, Heard 3-7 0-0 7, Paul 0-6 0-0 0, Soders 1-4 1-2 3, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-2 4-4 6, Kayla Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-68 14-24 61.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115
GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115. SACRAMENTO (122) Barnes 4-8 0-0 9, Murray...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62
SE LOUISIANA (2-1) Kelly 2-3 0-2 4, Bell 3-10 4-6 11, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Giaratano 1-10 2-2 4, Horne 2-12 0-0 4, Harvey 5-10 0-0 13, Huderson 4-4 1-3 10, Pierre 3-6 1-4 7, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 2-4 1-2 6, Brumfield 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 9-19 62.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
Percentages: FG .394, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Beasley 4-10, Markkanen 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Gay 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Conley 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-4). Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Clarkson). Turnovers: 17 (Markkanen 4, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Kessler 2, Olynyk...
Mississippi high school football playoff scores from MHSAA, MAIS Rounds 1, 2
Here are Mississippi high school football scores from Week 12 of the 2022 season: MHSAA Class 1A First Round ...
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss to LSU
Arkansas was without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and still took No. 7 LSU to the final minute in the Tigers' 13-10 win over the Hogs on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. The Razorback offense did what it could manage against a stout LSU defense, led on Saturday by former five-star linebacker...
Balanced attack leads Mississippi State to easy win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
In his first season at the Mississippi State helm, Chris Jans has noted often of his desire to use all players available to him. That balanced attack was on display again Sunday afternoon and Mississippi State (3-0) blew past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 80-47, at Humphrey Coliseum. Jans played 13 players in the first half and the Golden Lions never had a chance.
Porterville Recorder
No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70
LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 LSU 107, W. Carolina 34
LSU (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.731, FT .732. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johnson 2-2, Carson 1-5, Poa 1-1, Poole 1-3, Morris 0-2, Payne 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Reese 2, Bartlett 2, Smith 1, Poole 1) Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Morris 1, Poa 1, Ward 1, Payne 1, Poole 1) Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103
Percentages: FG .450, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durant 2, Duke Jr., Morris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 3, Sumner 3, Claxton, Harris, Morris, O'Neale,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 19 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 47
ARIZONA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Loville 3-5, Gilbert 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Conner 0-2, Fields 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 3, Martinez 1, Fields 1, Hylton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 3, Martinez 2, Loville 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Nnaji 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 101, Lehigh 99
LEHIGH (1-2) Fandre 1-4 0-0 3, Hottinger 11-20 1-2 25, O'Brien 6-10 0-0 14, Harvey 2-3 5-6 9, Kramer 10-15 2-2 26, Vargas-Bines 0-0 0-0 0, Van Eps 5-6 2-3 14, Albrecht 0-0 0-0 0, Behar 0-3 0-0 0, Stemmer 3-7 0-0 8, Totals 38-68 10-13 99. MINNESOTA (2-0) Gradwell...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 63, NORTH TEXAS 33
Percentages: FG .235, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Martinez 3-4, Scott 2-2, Moore 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 9 (Stone 3, Browne 2, Huntsberry, Martinez, Scott, Sissoko). Steals: 3 (Huntsberry, Martinez, Stone). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT
Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
Percentages: FG .561, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Russell 4-5, Towns 3-6, Anderson 2-2, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-2, Nowell 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Edwards 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Towns). Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 4, Gobert 3, McLaughlin 2, Russell 2, Towns 2).
Porterville Recorder
No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47
STANFORD (4-0) Brink 4-6 3-6 12, Iriafen 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 7-8 2-4 17, Jump 3-5 0-0 8, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 4-7 2-2 10, Prechtel 1-2 0-0 2, Betts 3-5 2-2 8, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 2-4 0-0 5, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 0-1 2-2 2, Demetre 3-5 0-0 7, Harriel 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 35-59 11-16 87.
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 83, PORTLAND STATE 71
Percentages: FG .328, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Saterfield 3-7, Woods 2-4, Parker 1-1, Harvey 0-2, Munson 0-2, Saunders 0-2, Kirby 0-3, Starks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eyman 2, Johnson, Woods). Turnovers: 8 (Woods 4, Eyman 2, Harvey, Parker). Steals: 4 (Parker 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 126, Chicago 103
Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UCLA 95, Troy 83
UCLA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.683, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Conti 2-6, Osborne 2-6, Rice 1-2, Jaquez 1-4, Jones 1-4, Bessoir 0-2, Brown 0-1, Sontag 0-1, Onu 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 2, Sontag 2, Bessoir 1, Iwuala 1) Turnovers: 17 (Masikewich 4, Onu 4, Rice 2, Iwuala 2,...
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
Comments / 0