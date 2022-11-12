Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
Florida State Blows Out Syracuse in Dome Finale
The downward spiral of the 2022 season continued for Syracuse Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome finale. No. 23 Florida State came to the Dome and dominated the Orange from start to finish for a 38-3 victory. The loss is Syracuse's fourth straight after starting 6-0, which feels like it took ...
Yardbarker
Florida sees reasons for concern with Florida Atlantic coming to town
Florida has played with good tempo and execution on offense in its first two games under head coach Todd Golden. But the Gators will look to shore up some issues with defense and rebounding when they host Florida Atlantic on Monday night in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators (2-0) have averaged...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
Percentages: FG .394, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Beasley 4-10, Markkanen 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Gay 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Conley 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-4). Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Clarkson). Turnovers: 17 (Markkanen 4, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Kessler 2, Olynyk...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103
Percentages: FG .450, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durant 2, Duke Jr., Morris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 3, Sumner 3, Claxton, Harris, Morris, O'Neale,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 101, Lehigh 99
MINNESOTA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.542, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Braun 5-13, Heyer 2-5, Borowicz 2-5, Gradwell 0-3, Battle 0-1, Cayton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Battle 2, Micheaux 1) Turnovers: 11 (Micheaux 3, Heyer 2, Gradwell 1, Borowicz 1, Braun 1, Oberg 1, Cayton 1, Czinano 1) Steals: 15...
Adama Sanogo, No. 25 UConn to face Buffalo
No. 25 UConn’s season-opening, five-game homestand will continue with Buffalo visiting Hartford on Tuesday night. The Huskies (2-0) rolled past
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 83, PORTLAND STATE 71
Percentages: FG .328, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Saterfield 3-7, Woods 2-4, Parker 1-1, Harvey 0-2, Munson 0-2, Saunders 0-2, Kirby 0-3, Starks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eyman 2, Johnson, Woods). Turnovers: 8 (Woods 4, Eyman 2, Harvey, Parker). Steals: 4 (Parker 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70
LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 LSU 107, W. Carolina 34
LSU (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.731, FT .732. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johnson 2-2, Carson 1-5, Poa 1-1, Poole 1-3, Morris 0-2, Payne 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Reese 2, Bartlett 2, Smith 1, Poole 1) Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Morris 1, Poa 1, Ward 1, Payne 1, Poole 1) Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 126, Chicago 103
Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UCLA 95, Troy 83
UCLA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.683, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Conti 2-6, Osborne 2-6, Rice 1-2, Jaquez 1-4, Jones 1-4, Bessoir 0-2, Brown 0-1, Sontag 0-1, Onu 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 2, Sontag 2, Bessoir 1, Iwuala 1) Turnovers: 17 (Masikewich 4, Onu 4, Rice 2, Iwuala 2,...
Porterville Recorder
YALE 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51
Percentages: FG .340, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Collins 1-5, Waller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 3, Barber 2, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Umoh 2, Hamilton, Waller, Washington). Steals: 5 (Gipson 2, Minton, Stredic, Waller). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Kelly204-52-42-43110. Knowling259-141-20-52220. Mahoney193-60-01-3239. Mbeng210-30-01-3320.
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA STATE 70, LONG BEACH STATE 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Patterson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Ford 1-5, Gazelas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Belo, Osobor). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Battle 2, Ford 2, Fuller 2, Gazelas 2, Brown). Steals: 7 (Brown...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62
UTAH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kneepkens 2, Sidberry 2, Pili 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rees 4, Vieira 3, White 2, Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
Percentages: FG .561, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Russell 4-5, Towns 3-6, Anderson 2-2, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-2, Nowell 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Edwards 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Towns). Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 4, Gobert 3, McLaughlin 2, Russell 2, Towns 2).
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 88, UC MERCED 71
Percentages: FG .452, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Westlake 3-6, Bramah 2-3, Fears 1-3, Mertle 1-3, Nze 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Obiorah 2). Turnovers: 17 (Bramah 5, Brown 5, Obiorah 2, Ajiake, Fears, Nze, Westlake, Wiltz). Steals: 5 (Bramah, Fears, Martin, Mertle, Obiorah).
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT
Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 63, NORTH TEXAS 33
Percentages: FG .235, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Martinez 3-4, Scott 2-2, Moore 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 9 (Stone 3, Browne 2, Huntsberry, Martinez, Scott, Sissoko). Steals: 3 (Huntsberry, Martinez, Stone). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
