WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
What Kansas State players said after Kansas State's game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State players said after their 31-3 win at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. On the momentum from Saturday's win... It means a lot to us, gives us that momentum for the next couple of games and season. On finding the endzone... Oh, it felt great....
Porterville Recorder
YALE 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51
Percentages: FG .340, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Collins 1-5, Waller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 3, Barber 2, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Umoh 2, Hamilton, Waller, Washington). Steals: 5 (Gipson 2, Minton, Stredic, Waller). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Kelly204-52-42-43110. Knowling259-141-20-52220. Mahoney193-60-01-3239. Mbeng210-30-01-3320.
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA STATE 70, LONG BEACH STATE 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Patterson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Ford 1-5, Gazelas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Belo, Osobor). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Battle 2, Ford 2, Fuller 2, Gazelas 2, Brown). Steals: 7 (Brown...
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61
Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
Kansas State's top 10 performers against Baylor
Coming into Saturday night's game against Kansas State, Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to extend it to four games. Things couldn't have gone further off course for the Bears. K-State dominated in all three phases with backup quarterback Will Howard calling the shots for the Wildcats....
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday night at McLane Stadium. Quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with a sprained ankle early in the game, Will Howard roared off the bench and ignited the Wildcats to a dominating victory. As Fitz says, it's time to roll with Howard at QB. He's proven he deserves to lead this team now that the Wildcats are two wins away from playing TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT
Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 88, UC MERCED 71
Percentages: FG .452, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Westlake 3-6, Bramah 2-3, Fears 1-3, Mertle 1-3, Nze 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Obiorah 2). Turnovers: 17 (Bramah 5, Brown 5, Obiorah 2, Ajiake, Fears, Nze, Westlake, Wiltz). Steals: 5 (Bramah, Fears, Martin, Mertle, Obiorah).
Porterville Recorder
Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62
UTAH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kneepkens 2, Sidberry 2, Pili 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rees 4, Vieira 3, White 2, Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1,...
Porterville Recorder
UCLA 95, Troy 83
UCLA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.683, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Conti 2-6, Osborne 2-6, Rice 1-2, Jaquez 1-4, Jones 1-4, Bessoir 0-2, Brown 0-1, Sontag 0-1, Onu 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 2, Sontag 2, Bessoir 1, Iwuala 1) Turnovers: 17 (Masikewich 4, Onu 4, Rice 2, Iwuala 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115
GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115. SACRAMENTO (122) Barnes 4-8 0-0 9, Murray...
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 LSU 107, W. Carolina 34
LSU (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.731, FT .732. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johnson 2-2, Carson 1-5, Poa 1-1, Poole 1-3, Morris 0-2, Payne 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Reese 2, Bartlett 2, Smith 1, Poole 1) Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Morris 1, Poa 1, Ward 1, Payne 1, Poole 1) Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70
LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
Porterville Recorder
No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47
STANFORD (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-1, Jones 1-1, Nivar 1-2, Demetre 1-1, Lepolo 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Harriel 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 5, Jones 1, Betts 1) Turnovers: 13 (Nivar 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 2, Lepolo 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 63, NORTH TEXAS 33
Percentages: FG .235, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Martinez 3-4, Scott 2-2, Moore 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 9 (Stone 3, Browne 2, Huntsberry, Martinez, Scott, Sissoko). Steals: 3 (Huntsberry, Martinez, Stone). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
Percentages: FG .561, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Russell 4-5, Towns 3-6, Anderson 2-2, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-2, Nowell 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Edwards 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Towns). Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 4, Gobert 3, McLaughlin 2, Russell 2, Towns 2).
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
Percentages: FG .394, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Beasley 4-10, Markkanen 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Gay 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Conley 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-4). Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Clarkson). Turnovers: 17 (Markkanen 4, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Kessler 2, Olynyk...
