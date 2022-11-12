GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday night at McLane Stadium. Quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with a sprained ankle early in the game, Will Howard roared off the bench and ignited the Wildcats to a dominating victory. As Fitz says, it's time to roll with Howard at QB. He's proven he deserves to lead this team now that the Wildcats are two wins away from playing TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO