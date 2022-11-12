ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

YALE 80, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51

Percentages: FG .340, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Collins 1-5, Waller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 3, Barber 2, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Umoh 2, Hamilton, Waller, Washington). Steals: 5 (Gipson 2, Minton, Stredic, Waller). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Kelly204-52-42-43110. Knowling259-141-20-52220. Mahoney193-60-01-3239. Mbeng210-30-01-3320.
ITTA BENA, MS
Porterville Recorder

MONTANA STATE 70, LONG BEACH STATE 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Patterson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Lecholat 1-1, Brown 1-2, Fuller 1-2, Ford 1-5, Gazelas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Belo, Osobor). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Battle 2, Ford 2, Fuller 2, Gazelas 2, Brown). Steals: 7 (Brown...
BOZEMAN, MT
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA GULF COAST 105, AVE MARIA 61

Percentages: FG .350, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Effertz 3-5, S.Klekas 2-3, Sanchez 1-2, Gillis 1-4, M.Klekas 1-4, Monchecourt 1-4, Uzdavinis 0-1, Levarity 0-2, H.Culpepper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Levarity). Turnovers: 19 (Effertz 3, Gillis 3, Ventulan 3, M.Klekas 2, Pannell 2, Sanchez...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Kansas State's top 10 performers against Baylor

Coming into Saturday night's game against Kansas State, Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to extend it to four games. Things couldn't have gone further off course for the Bears. K-State dominated in all three phases with backup quarterback Will Howard calling the shots for the Wildcats....
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following the postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 31-3 victory over Baylor on Saturday night at McLane Stadium. Quarterback Adrian Martinez went down with a sprained ankle early in the game, Will Howard roared off the bench and ignited the Wildcats to a dominating victory. As Fitz says, it's time to roll with Howard at QB. He's proven he deserves to lead this team now that the Wildcats are two wins away from playing TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
MANHATTAN, KS
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE FULLERTON 94, VERMONT 85, 2OT

Percentages: FG .420, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Gibson 2-3, Penn 2-5, Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Sullivan 1-3, Hurley 1-4, Deloney 1-6, Duncan 1-6, Fiorillo 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Penn, Sullivan). Turnovers: 10 (Penn 4, Duncan 2, Smith 2, Fiorillo, Gibson).
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

SAN FRANCISCO 88, UC MERCED 71

Percentages: FG .452, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Westlake 3-6, Bramah 2-3, Fears 1-3, Mertle 1-3, Nze 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Obiorah 2). Turnovers: 17 (Bramah 5, Brown 5, Obiorah 2, Ajiake, Fears, Nze, Westlake, Wiltz). Steals: 5 (Bramah, Fears, Martin, Mertle, Obiorah).
MERCED, CA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62

UTAH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kneepkens 2, Sidberry 2, Pili 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rees 4, Vieira 3, White 2, Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

UCLA 95, Troy 83

UCLA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.683, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Conti 2-6, Osborne 2-6, Rice 1-2, Jaquez 1-4, Jones 1-4, Bessoir 0-2, Brown 0-1, Sontag 0-1, Onu 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 2, Sontag 2, Bessoir 1, Iwuala 1) Turnovers: 17 (Masikewich 4, Onu 4, Rice 2, Iwuala 2,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115. SACRAMENTO (122) Barnes 4-8 0-0 9, Murray...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51

Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
CHENEY, WA
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 LSU 107, W. Carolina 34

LSU (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.731, FT .732. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johnson 2-2, Carson 1-5, Poa 1-1, Poole 1-3, Morris 0-2, Payne 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Reese 2, Bartlett 2, Smith 1, Poole 1) Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 2, Morris 1, Poa 1, Ward 1, Payne 1, Poole 1) Steals: 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Porterville Recorder

No. 7 Louisville 75, Belmont 70

LOUISVILLE (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Carr 3-5, Van Lith 1-4, Russell 1-1, Jones 0-1, Verhulst 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 1, Verhulst 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cochran 2, Carr 2, Van Lith 2, Dixon 1, Jones 1, Harris 1, Russell 1, Verhulst 1, Team 1)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47

STANFORD (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-1, Jones 1-1, Nivar 1-2, Demetre 1-1, Lepolo 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Papadaki 0-1, Bosgana 0-1, Harriel 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 5, Jones 1, Betts 1) Turnovers: 13 (Nivar 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 2, Lepolo 2,...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

SAINT MARY'S 63, NORTH TEXAS 33

Percentages: FG .235, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Martinez 3-4, Scott 2-2, Moore 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 9 (Stone 3, Browne 2, Huntsberry, Martinez, Scott, Sissoko). Steals: 3 (Huntsberry, Martinez, Stone). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124

Percentages: FG .561, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Russell 4-5, Towns 3-6, Anderson 2-2, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-2, Nowell 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Edwards 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Towns). Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 4, Gobert 3, McLaughlin 2, Russell 2, Towns 2).
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

Percentages: FG .394, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Beasley 4-10, Markkanen 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Gay 1-1, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Conley 1-4, Sexton 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-4). Team Rebounds: 18. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 3, Clarkson). Turnovers: 17 (Markkanen 4, Conley 3, Vanderbilt 3, Kessler 2, Olynyk...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy