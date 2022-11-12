UNC found itself in a tightly contested, back and forth battle against College of Charleston on Friday night. The Tar Heels trailed the Cougars for just over 18 minutes and were down as much as seven points in the game. In the first half especially, Charleston responded to each bucket UNC scored to lessen the lead, but in the second period, the Tar Heels regained control and momentum, pulling away for the 102-86 win.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO