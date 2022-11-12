Read full article on original website
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Likely Filming for Holiday Specials
Walt Disney World announced today that they will be launching late night fireworks for the next three nights. Tonight through Nov. 14, we will be launching fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park between 11:30 p.m. and approximately 2 a.m. We apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience. We...
The Grinch Meet and Greet Using Virtual Line for 2022 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Guests hoping to meet the Grinch at Universal’s Islands of Adventure this year will need to utilize the virtual line system. This year, the Grinch is meeting at Honk Honkers instead of All the Books You Can Read. Honk Honkers is across from Moose Juice, Goose Juice, near the bridge to the Lost Continent.
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
Animal Actors & Special Effects Show Closing Permanently in Hollywood, Universal Orlando’s Fall Garage Sale Returning, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (11/7/22-11/13/22)
We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for November 7 – November 13, 2022.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted Together At Universal Studios Following Relationship Woes
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend as rumors of their relationship woes continue to swirl. The True Tori personality took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29, to share a few sweet snapshots and video clips from her family's outing to the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights event. "Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," Spelling captioned the family photo. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun 🎃. @horrornights #universalHHN."Along with the spooky snaps, the Beverly Hills, 90210...
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25
As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
‘The Santa Clause:’ Bernard the Elf Actor on His Character Being Named a ‘Queer Icon’
Bernard the Elf became a 'queer icon,' according to some 'The Santa Clause' viewers. Here's what the actor said about his Christmas character.
Audra Drops a Bombshell on Noah — and Adam Shares an Emotional Visit With Chelsea
PHOTOS: Earl the Squirrel Now Meeting Guests at Universal Studios Florida
Earl the Squirrel is a celebrity at Universal Orlando Resort during the holidays, even being the subject of this year’s Holiday Tree Hunt. Now we spotted him out and about for a meet and greet!. Earl is wearing a red and black flannel trapper hat, and a green sweatshirt...
Reindeer Figures and More Department Store Details Added to Holiday Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida
Crews have added more details to the J. Stein & Co façade at Universal Studios Florida for this year’s Holiday Tribute Store. The first signage was added to the store yesterday, but now it’s looking much more complete. This year’s store has a department store theme.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
Sleigh A Cappella Group Performs at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for 2022 Holidays
The Sleigh a cappella group is now performing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the 2022 holiday season. Guests can catch Sleigh on the stage in front of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway five times per day. Each of their shows is about 13 minutes. They sang various Christmas...
Mobile Order Now Available for Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available via mobile order on My Disney Experience. Guests can select Kat Saka’s Kettle from the mobile order list and choose a pick-up time. The small menu includes “buttered blue grains” (popcorn)...
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Holiday Tree Hunt Returns to Universal Orlando Resort with Earl the Squirrel Decoder Ring and New Trees
Earl the Squirrel has arrived, and he’s brought some deliveries from Mistletoe Pines! The Holiday Tree Hunt has returned to the Universal Orlando Resort for the 2022 season, so grab a map at one of the participating gift shops and get to hunting. There are different Christmas trees located around Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and CityWalk.
