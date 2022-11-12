KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 18th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers are on the road! Chase, Jack, and Kenny are in Memphis, TN. for a class trip and then heading to Knoxville to cover the game. Instead of filming early, the show is filmed from Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Kyle joins the show at two points via zoom to share his thoughts on the game and preview his Tiger Kickoff feature on Blake Baker. Throughout the show, Tennessee is discussed and how they still are a touch test despite last week's loss to Georgia. Missouri's offense is discussed and how the writers' think the ground game will look Saturday. Finally, Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff articles for this week that can be found on the Missourian's website! The show was filmed this week by Missouri J-school student Peter Kamp. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO