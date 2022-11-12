Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball heats up late to pull away from Southeast Missouri State
Missouri women's basketball didn't put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late were enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri State. Missouri (3-0) entered the fourth quarter with a slim...
Columbia Missourian
Gomillion, MU men's basketball limit Dingle in win over Penn
With under five minutes to go in the second half, Tre Gomillion held his hand up and calmed the Tigers down before gliding past Penn’s Jordan Dingle, drawing a couple of Penn defenders and earning a trip to the free-throw line. He later added a layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 80-71, and Penn took a timeout after Dingle missed a 3 on the ensuing possession.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops faces quick turnaround against Lindenwood
Missouri men’s basketball has just 48 hours to rest and recover after its 92-85 win over Penn on Friday. The Tigers welcome their third opponent to Mizzou Arena, looking to improve their record to 3-0 when they face Lindenwood. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday and can...
Columbia Missourian
Tigers share the wealth in a 82-53 win over Lindenwood
MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions. After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball comes up short in bid for second SEC win
Having clawed back into Saturday’s home match against LSU with a gutsy fourth set, Missouri volleyball was on the brink of its second Southeastern Conference win. After LSU’s Samarah Hill recorded her seventh kill of the match to give her team match point, MU sophomore Jordan Iliff slammed a kill of her own to tie the decisive set at 14-all.
Despite Crushing Loss, Missouri's Offense Finds Big Play Formula
Missouri may have gotten 66 points hung on them by Tennessee in their blowout loss, but the Tigers' offense looked as explosive as it has all season.
Columbia Missourian
Five individual champs pace MU wrestling to first place in Tiger Style Invite
Missouri wrestling took first place in the Tiger Style Invite on Saturday at Staley High School in Kansas City. The Tigers finished with 187.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cal Poly (129.5) and third-place Illinois (127.5). Little Rock took fourth (93.5), and Drexel rounded out the field with 70 points.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther
The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball enters homestretch with home match against LSU
Missouri volleyball has a chance to double its Southeastern Conference win total Saturday. A victory against LSU would snap a five-match losing streak and give Missouri momentum going into the final stretch of the regular season.
Tigers QB Brady Cook Offers Hope in Blowout Loss To Tennessee
Despite the rough loss for the Tigers, Brady Cook turned in his best performance of the season.
kshb.com
East High School routs Jefferson City, advances to Missouri Class 3 soccer semifinals for 1st time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A historic season for the East High School boys soccer team continues after the Bears routed the Jefferson City Jays in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Bears head to the Missouri Class 3 semifinals for the first time in school history.
Columbia Missourian
Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss
Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving takes sixth at Class 2 Championships
Rock Bridge boys swimming and diving finished sixth in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Friday in St. Peters. The Bruins accumulated 160 points in the meet, while Hickman placed 22nd with 20 points.
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Tennessee versus Mizzou preview from Beale Street
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 18th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers are on the road! Chase, Jack, and Kenny are in Memphis, TN. for a class trip and then heading to Knoxville to cover the game. Instead of filming early, the show is filmed from Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Kyle joins the show at two points via zoom to share his thoughts on the game and preview his Tiger Kickoff feature on Blake Baker. Throughout the show, Tennessee is discussed and how they still are a touch test despite last week's loss to Georgia. Missouri's offense is discussed and how the writers' think the ground game will look Saturday. Finally, Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff articles for this week that can be found on the Missourian's website! The show was filmed this week by Missouri J-school student Peter Kamp. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.
SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores
Keep up with local high school football scores for the third week of the MSHSAA playoffs COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Scores from Week 12 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final
Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
Columbia Missourian
Caton stars as Boonville tops Moberly in district final
Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly. Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Columbia Missourian
(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
Comments / 0