Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Gomillion, MU men's basketball limit Dingle in win over Penn

With under five minutes to go in the second half, Tre Gomillion held his hand up and calmed the Tigers down before gliding past Penn’s Jordan Dingle, drawing a couple of Penn defenders and earning a trip to the free-throw line. He later added a layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 80-71, and Penn took a timeout after Dingle missed a 3 on the ensuing possession.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's hoops faces quick turnaround against Lindenwood

Missouri men’s basketball has just 48 hours to rest and recover after its 92-85 win over Penn on Friday. The Tigers welcome their third opponent to Mizzou Arena, looking to improve their record to 3-0 when they face Lindenwood. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday and can...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers share the wealth in a 82-53 win over Lindenwood

MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions. After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri volleyball comes up short in bid for second SEC win

Having clawed back into Saturday’s home match against LSU with a gutsy fourth set, Missouri volleyball was on the brink of its second Southeastern Conference win. After LSU’s Samarah Hill recorded her seventh kill of the match to give her team match point, MU sophomore Jordan Iliff slammed a kill of her own to tie the decisive set at 14-all.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther

The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss

Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Tennessee versus Mizzou preview from Beale Street

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 18th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers are on the road! Chase, Jack, and Kenny are in Memphis, TN. for a class trip and then heading to Knoxville to cover the game. Instead of filming early, the show is filmed from Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Kyle joins the show at two points via zoom to share his thoughts on the game and preview his Tiger Kickoff feature on Blake Baker. Throughout the show, Tennessee is discussed and how they still are a touch test despite last week's loss to Georgia. Missouri's offense is discussed and how the writers' think the ground game will look Saturday. Finally, Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff articles for this week that can be found on the Missourian's website! The show was filmed this week by Missouri J-school student Peter Kamp. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.
MEMPHIS, TN
Columbia Missourian

Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final

Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
HALLSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Caton stars as Boonville tops Moberly in district final

Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly. Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

(5) Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

11 a.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 0:36: Tennessee, Dylan Sampson 2-yard touchdown run (Chase McGrath PAT is good). Tennessee 66, Missouri 24. 5:43: Tennessee, Joe Milton 41-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton (Chase McGrath PAT is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

KNOXVILLE, TN

