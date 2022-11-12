ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Free holiday party and movie night at KFC Yum! Center returns on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second straight year the KFC Yum! Center is partnering with Norton Children's to present a free holiday movie. The Yum! Center will be showing a free screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone 2, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The community is invited to watch it on the arena's massive digital screen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix & Cold Rain on Tuesday

Temperatures today warm up further than we have seen recently across our area, helped out by more sunshine today. Heading into the evening and into the overnight hours, more cloud cover will start to make its way into our area before low pressure moves in by tomorrow morning. Why is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 13 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Snow totals and pictures from across the area

A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy