ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO