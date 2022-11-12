ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Rain and snow mix expected Monday night

ST. LOUIS – A bit of fall, then a bit of winter, is expected in the St. Louis metro. Monday morning sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds, with winds going southeast and a temperature high of 46. Overnight there will be light rain and snow mix developing with a temp low of 32.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Winter weather is in St. Louis future

ST. LOUIS — By late morning, a cold start with light snow falling primarily south and east of St. Louis had left the region. Accumulations around 1–4” on the Illinois side on grassy and elevated surfaces. This afternoon is cold and windy, with highs only in the upper 30s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Winter-like chill starts Friday for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After feeling like summer the last two days, get ready for winter-like temperatures. A strong cold front is on track to move through the metro St Louis area late tonight. Some showers are possible but the big impact this front will have in our region will be the cold air behind […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Snowfall In The Area

(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Sunday Forecast

Stay moving and active as temps fall with G3 Fitness. Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. CVPA High School to resume classes virtually Monday, …. St. Louis Public Schools' Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Adams, said virtual classes will resume Monday, November 14, while administrators work...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Saturday Forecast

Stay moving and active as temps fall with G3 Fitness. Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. CVPA High School to resume classes virtually Monday, …. St. Louis Public Schools' Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Adams, said virtual classes will resume Monday, November 14, while administrators work...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season

ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy