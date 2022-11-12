Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
FOX2now.com
Rain and snow mix expected Monday night
ST. LOUIS – A bit of fall, then a bit of winter, is expected in the St. Louis metro. Monday morning sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds, with winds going southeast and a temperature high of 46. Overnight there will be light rain and snow mix developing with a temp low of 32.
1 to 3 inches of snow possible overnight Monday
Snow is expected to move in Monday evening. AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore tells KMOX it could be mixed with rain to start. Snow will continue overnight.
FOX2now.com
Clear and cold Sunday morning, showers and snow expected by Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a mostly clear and cold Sunday morning. Sunny, with less wind and temperature highs in the low 40s. The next storm moves in late Monday night. Some rain and snow is expected early Tuesday morning. Not a lot of accumulations expected,...
Snow blankets Belleville, almost five inches fall Saturday
The first snow of the season has arrived to the surprise of many after temperatures peaked up to 80 degrees just a few days ago.
FOX2now.com
Winter weather is in St. Louis future
ST. LOUIS — By late morning, a cold start with light snow falling primarily south and east of St. Louis had left the region. Accumulations around 1–4” on the Illinois side on grassy and elevated surfaces. This afternoon is cold and windy, with highs only in the upper 30s.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
Why was there a snowy surprise this Saturday morning?
Some woke up this morning to the surprise of snow on the ground.
Winter-like chill starts Friday for the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After feeling like summer the last two days, get ready for winter-like temperatures. A strong cold front is on track to move through the metro St Louis area late tonight. Some showers are possible but the big impact this front will have in our region will be the cold air behind […]
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FOX2now.com
Sunday Forecast
Stay moving and active as temps fall with G3 Fitness. Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. CVPA High School to resume classes virtually Monday, …. St. Louis Public Schools' Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Adams, said virtual classes will resume Monday, November 14, while administrators work...
KSDK
First snowflakes of the season expected in St. Louis area next week
ST. LOUIS — After a historically warm start to the month of November, we've started to sway things the other way. Temperatures are back into the 30s and 40s for highs each day. It's much colder outside, and now we turn our focus to chances for snow. This system...
Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
FOX2now.com
Saturday Forecast
Stay moving and active as temps fall with G3 Fitness. Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning. CVPA High School to resume classes virtually Monday, …. St. Louis Public Schools' Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Adams, said virtual classes will resume Monday, November 14, while administrators work...
Where’s the snow? Don’t trust November weather in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The region is having an incredible start to the month of November. The average temperature over the first nine days of the month is running way above normal. It is now recorded as the third warmest early start to November in more than 100 years of record keeping. Don’t let those […]
St. Louis area snow pictures from Fox 2 viewers
ST. LOUIS — Here are a few snow photos submitted by Fox 2 viewers. Residents of St. Louis and surrounding areas were surprised to see snow on Saturday morning.
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season
ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
FOX2now.com
Operation Food Search, Schnucks partner to pass out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals
On a chilly fall Friday, cars are lining up outside Operation Food Search in Overland. Operation Food Search, Schnucks partner to pass out …. On a chilly fall Friday, cars are lining up outside Operation Food Search in Overland. University City student honored for rescuing child …. University City High...
Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
Comments / 0