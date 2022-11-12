Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured
Baker Mayfield is back as Carolina's starting quarterback.
Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history Sunday in Munich
On Sunday, linebacker Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off in Munich, Germany. As CBS Sports' John Breech points out, Germany checks off the fifth country Irvin's played a regular season game in, setting a new NFL record. Sunday's trip...
Panthers make Baker Mayfield decision for Week 11 vs. Ravens after PJ Walker injury
The Carolina Panthers’ QB situation this season has been a complete dumpster fire. They traded for Baker Mayfield in the offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold last year. Midway through the season, though, Mayfield was benched for PJ Walker, who had his fair share of highlights and struggles. Week 11...
Offensive changes, transfer portal movement and other takeaways from Mark Stoops’ presser
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops touched on a number of key topics Monday about the state of his program after a shocking loss to Vanderbilt.
Chuck Carr, one-time NL stolen base leader, dies at 55
Chuck Carr, who led the National League in stolen bases in 1993, died at age 55. It was not clear
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield's role with Panthers changes again
Baker Mayfield has not started for the Carolina Panthers since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, but the quarterback is getting his old job back. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which will result in him being sidelined for at least one game.
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Yardbarker
Browns QB Deshaun Watson eligible to rejoin teammates at practice
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back with the Cleveland Browns, participating in practice and meetings at the team facility for the first time since the start of the regular season. The next full-squad session is Wednesday in Berea, Ohio, but Watson is expected to be working overtime to get ready for...
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
Browns rookie Jerome Ford provides spark in return game following IR stint
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There weren’t many positives in the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but if you’re looking for something to be excited about in the weeks ahead, look no further than Jerome Ford’s return. The rookie back was activated on...
Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 11 starter
Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that P.J. Walker suffered a high ankle sprain during Carolina’s Thursday night win over the Falcons. As a result, he will be unavailable for the team’s game against the Ravens, and Baker Mayfield will once again take on the starter’s role. Sam Darnold will serve as the backup.
Mike Leach calls for more toughness from Mississippi State receivers
Following his Mississippi State Bulldogs‘ loss to Georgia on Saturday, Mike Leach went off on one of his quintessential rants while discussing his wide receivers. The wideouts have been the focus of Leach’s ire for several weeks now. First, the Pirate joked that he worried the receivers may...
Saquon Barkley and the defense helps move New York Giants to 7-2
It may not have been pretty, but the New York Giants picked up their seventh win of the season on
