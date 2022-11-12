Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Philly Fans Rarely Embrace Their QB. But They Can’t Get Enough of Jalen Hurts.
It was pretty early on a Sunday morning in late October, and the Broad Street subway line was packed with fans heading down to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia for the Eagles’ game against their cross-state cousins, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some people were clutching coffee cups; others were throwing back beers despite it being well before noon. Such is the custom. On the whole, the vibes were good—then a man suddenly stood up and shouted “Oh, my God.” Then he did it again and pulled something from his pocket. That got everyone’s attention.
Clayton News Daily
Baker Mayfield Will Start for Panthers vs. Ravens
View the original article to see embedded media. On Monday, coach Steve Wilks announced Baker Mayfield will start Week 11 against the Ravens. PJ Walker is out with a high ankle sprain and Sam Darnold will be the backup. Walker started on Thursday night and completed 10-of-16 passes for 108...
Clayton News Daily
Matt Ryan, Colts top Raiders in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut
Matt Ryan's 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell with just over five minutes left rallied the visiting Indianapolis Colts to a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Ryan went 21-for-28 passing for 222 yards with one touchdown passing and one rushing, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | Justin Jefferson Makes the Vikings a Real Contender
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. If you missed it yesterday, the NFL has posted the final two minutes of regulation and the entire overtime from the Bills-Vikings game on YouTube. In today’s SI:AM:. ✋ One hand changed a game (and maybe a season) 🦅 Why Philly loves Jalen...
Clayton News Daily
Giants, Barkley Talked Contract Extension During Bye Week, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is enjoying a resurgent season in the final year of his rookie contract, and the team apparently would like to keep him around for the future. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Giants and Barkley started extension talks over the bye week and will continue those discussions in the offseason.
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals top Rams in battle of backup QBs
In a battle of backup quarterbacks, the visiting Arizona Cardinals dropped the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams into last place in the NFC West with a 27-17 victory Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. For the Rams (3-6), starting quarterback Matthew Stafford did not play because of a concussion, and...
Clayton News Daily
Colts Owner Defied Advisers to Hire Saturday as Interim Coach, per Report
By hiring Jeff Saturday as the Colts‘ interim head coach, owner Jim Irsay made a decision that many figures around the NFL openly questioned. It also appears as if Irsay’s decision didn’t initially go over well within the organization either. Irsay hired Saturday despite top team executives...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Steelers’ Fitzpatrick Underwent Appendectomy After Walk-Through
Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly underwent an appendectomy following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10. Fitzpatrick underwent the procedure after telling the team he did not feel well at practice, leading to further testing that determined he needed surgery as soon as possible, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The All-Pro safety had already been ruled for Week 10 earlier in the day.
Clayton News Daily
Kenny Pickett, George Pickens power Steelers past Saints
Rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens each ran for a touchdown and the host Pittsburgh Steelers rode their defense to a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Pickett completed 18 of 30 passes for just 199 yards for the Steelers, whose two rushing touchdowns were all...
Clayton News Daily
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday. Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach before last season. Jared Goff passed...
Clayton News Daily
Saquon Barkley rushes Giants past Texans
Saquon Barkley rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown as the New York Giants turned a third-quarter eruption into a 24-16 win over the visiting Houston Texas on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley capped a 12-play, 74-yard march with a 2-yard touchdown run that answered a Houston scoring drive...
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Commanders and Eagles Player Prop Bets
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) for a Monday Night Football NFC East showdown. The Eagles are heavily favored at home with the game total being set at 43.5 on SI Sportsbook. There is no value in taking the Eagles on the moneyline and with a 10.5-point spread, you may not feel like playing them ATS, either. Instead, why not consider getting in on the action with some player props? From where I stand, I see plenty of value with the Eagles individual player props.
Clayton News Daily
Packers end five-game skid with OT win over Cowboys
Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to lift the host Green Bay Packers to a dramatic 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, and the Packers rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field. The Cowboys' coach won a Super Bowl with Green Bay during his tenure from 2006-18.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers
Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
NBC Sports
Armstead, Ebukam to miss 49ers' Week 10 clash vs. Chargers
The 49ers will be missing two key defensive players in their "Sunday Night Football" clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive ends Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam were designated inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Levi's Stadium. Armstead was ruled out of the game on Friday's injury report, but Ebukam was listed as questionable with quadricep and Achilles injuries.
Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to bounce-back win over Denver Broncos
Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.
Clayton News Daily
Tony Finau cruises to victory at Houston Open
Tony Finau shot a final-round, 1-under 69 to coast to a four-stroke victory at the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday. Finau held a share of the lead through one round at Memorial Park Golf Course, then separated himself from the pack Friday with an 8-under 62. He had a four-shot lead entering Sunday en route to his 16-under 264 and his third victory of the calendar year.
Comments / 0