shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Golden Bears improve to 4-0 with win over Morristown
Shelbyville’s best start to a girls basketball season continued Saturday with a 62-42 win over Morristown at William L. Garrett Gymnasium. The Golden Bears improved to 4-0, the program’s best start since the 2005 season. Kylee Edwards scored a game-high 35 points to lead Shelbyville. The senior is...
shelbycountypost.com
Eastern Hancock produces emphatic win over Triton Central
CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Eastern Hancock sent a message. Triton Central heard it loud and clear. Ruby White dominated the first quarter and Grace Stapleton caught fire in the third quarter to lead Class 2A, No. 15 Eastern Hancock to a 56-34 victory over visiting 2A No. 10 Triton Central. Both the...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's Cael Lux selected to All-HHC Football Team
Shelbyville senior Cael Lux was named to the Hoosier Heritage Conference All-Conference Football Team. Lux (photo) was one of six defensive backs selected after producing a 125-tackle season with two interceptions to lead the Golden Bears. A total of 17 players were selected to the All-HHC squad of defensive players.
Indiana State defeats Ball State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
Kingsport Times-News
D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
Early morning I-465 claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
shelbycountypost.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis jockeys donate 210 pounds of peanut butter to Hoosier Veterans and Families of Indiana
Horseshoe Indianapolis celebrated a special day honoring all veterans Friday, Nov. 11. Each race on the Veteran’s Day 10-race program was named in honor of team members and their families who have served in the military. The day also included a Veteran’s Day Pick 5 Challenge with 11 handicappers...
cbs4indy.com
Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
WISH-TV
Snow totals for November 12
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead Purdue Indianapolis launch
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Hasler is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
shelbycountypost.com
Laura Alice Weinantz, 91, of Greenwood, formerly of Shelby County
Laura Alice Weinantz, 91, of Greenwood, formerly of Shelby County, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. She was born September 12, 1931, in Shelbyville, the daughter of J. Everett and Florence T. (Whitehead) Grinstead. On July 26, 1975, she married Harold “Jean” Weinantz, and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2007.
Fox 59
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
