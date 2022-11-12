ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Golden Bears improve to 4-0 with win over Morristown

Shelbyville’s best start to a girls basketball season continued Saturday with a 62-42 win over Morristown at William L. Garrett Gymnasium. The Golden Bears improved to 4-0, the program’s best start since the 2005 season. Kylee Edwards scored a game-high 35 points to lead Shelbyville. The senior is...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Eastern Hancock produces emphatic win over Triton Central

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Eastern Hancock sent a message. Triton Central heard it loud and clear. Ruby White dominated the first quarter and Grace Stapleton caught fire in the third quarter to lead Class 2A, No. 15 Eastern Hancock to a 56-34 victory over visiting 2A No. 10 Triton Central. Both the...
FAIRLAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville's Cael Lux selected to All-HHC Football Team

Shelbyville senior Cael Lux was named to the Hoosier Heritage Conference All-Conference Football Team. Lux (photo) was one of six defensive backs selected after producing a 125-tackle season with two interceptions to lead the Golden Bears. A total of 17 players were selected to the All-HHC squad of defensive players.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State defeats Ball State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B advances to semifinal round of BOA Grand Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dobyns-Bennett High School marching band has advanced to the semifinal round of the Bands of America Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 34 semifinalists in four classifications will compete Saturday, starting at 7:15 a.m. Dobyns-Bennett goes at 10 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days

INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Snow totals for November 12

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Laura Alice Weinantz, 91, of Greenwood, formerly of Shelby County

Laura Alice Weinantz, 91, of Greenwood, formerly of Shelby County, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin. She was born September 12, 1931, in Shelbyville, the daughter of J. Everett and Florence T. (Whitehead) Grinstead. On July 26, 1975, she married Harold “Jean” Weinantz, and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2007.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1

A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

