ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzaga Bulletin

Gonzaga's offense explodes in 91-38 win over Southern Utah

With the clock winding down before the end of the first quarter, Gonzaga women’s basketball guard Kayleigh Truong dribbled the ball near the top of the key as she surveyed the court for an open teammate. She found forward Yvonne Ejim, who proceeded to drill a 3-pointer from the left wing as the buzzer sounded.
SPOKANE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

State Volleyball: 1B Oakesdale an unstoppable force defends State Title, Mossyrock falls short

(Yakima, WA) The Oakesdale Nighthawks just continue to collect large gold balled trophies as they won their 2nd straight Volleyball State Championship and 6th of the last 7 years with the only stumble finishing 2nd in 2019 to Pomeroy. Oakesdale has several more 1st place finishes when they competed as Tekoa-Oakesdale but the last 6 are all Nighthawks.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Tri-City Herald

What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington

On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
EUGENE, OR
98.3 The KEY

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race

Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August.   Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy