Gonzaga Prep's ground game means business - and the Bullpups churn out victory over Kamiakin
KENNEWICK, Wash. - In battle between Gonzaga Prep’s rushing attack against Kamiakin’s air show, it was the visiting Bullpups’ Lilomaiava Mikaele and teammates who came out top. Mikaele rushed 30 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns as No. 10 seed Gonzaga Prep beat No. 7 Kamiakin, 40-27, ...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga's offense explodes in 91-38 win over Southern Utah
With the clock winding down before the end of the first quarter, Gonzaga women’s basketball guard Kayleigh Truong dribbled the ball near the top of the key as she surveyed the court for an open teammate. She found forward Yvonne Ejim, who proceeded to drill a 3-pointer from the left wing as the buzzer sounded.
Photos: Greater Spokane League still alive! Gonzaga Prep makes best of road trip to Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Noah Holman's tiebreaking touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Gonzaga Prep the lead for good, and the Bullpups held on for a 40-27 victory Saturday over Kamiakin in the opening round of the WIAA Class 4A tournament at Lampson Stadium. Holman's 1-yard score gave the ...
elisportsnetwork.com
State Volleyball: 1B Oakesdale an unstoppable force defends State Title, Mossyrock falls short
(Yakima, WA) The Oakesdale Nighthawks just continue to collect large gold balled trophies as they won their 2nd straight Volleyball State Championship and 6th of the last 7 years with the only stumble finishing 2nd in 2019 to Pomeroy. Oakesdale has several more 1st place finishes when they competed as Tekoa-Oakesdale but the last 6 are all Nighthawks.
Tri-City Herald
What Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Lost to Washington
On Saturday night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks lost a thrilling shootout to No. 25 Washington Huskies 37-34 in Eugene. Head coach Dan Lanning met with reporters after the game. Below is a transcript of his postgame press conference. Opening Statement. "Well, certainly not the result we had hoped for....
KHQ Right Now
Dave Boling: Take the win over Michigan State with a grain of salt, but these Zags are no gimmick
Yes, this was a bit of a gimmick game, played on the flight deck of a nuclear aircraft carrier docked in San Diego Bay. That only made the win an even more spectacular showcase for Gonzaga basketball. For much of Friday early evening, one of the few positives GU could...
elisportsnetwork.com
Drew Timme leads Gonzaga past Michigan State in Armed Forces Carrier Classic
Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the game, played aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
This Is The Best Burrito In Washington
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
