Popeyes debuted its newest menu item today—a breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich that links back to the chain’s Louisiana roots. With the nationwide launch, Popeyes is inviting competitors to “copy this” by listing out the sandwich ingredients for the public to see. The challenge is a bit of a jab at the hordes of operators that introduced fried chicken sandwiches after the unprecedented success of Popeyes’ version—the first out of the gate in 2019.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO