Popeyes launches a Blackened Chicken Sandwich that took 4 years to perfect

Popeyes debuted its newest menu item today—a breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich that links back to the chain’s Louisiana roots. With the nationwide launch, Popeyes is inviting competitors to “copy this” by listing out the sandwich ingredients for the public to see. The challenge is a bit of a jab at the hordes of operators that introduced fried chicken sandwiches after the unprecedented success of Popeyes’ version—the first out of the gate in 2019.
Friendly's parent promotes Sherif Mityas to CEO

The parent company of the Friendly’s family-dining chain has promoted Sherif Mityas to CEO, with responsibility for all six of its brands. The company, BRIX Holdings, simultaneously announced that Dawn Petite has been promoted to president of its Friendly’s Restaurant Group. She has been affiliated with the franchisor and one of its franchisees for 40 years.
Applebee's vet Elizabeth McGee joins Ruby Restaurant Group as COO

Longtime Applebee’s veteran Elizabeth McGee has been hired by the parent of the Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine Café daytime dining chains as COO. Ruby Restaurant Group said McGee is now responsible for day-to-day restaurant operations, human resources and food and beverage innovation. McGee has spent...

