Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
kingsriverlife.com
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
KMPH.com
Renaissance Faire going on now in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kearney Park Renaissance Faire is back in Fresno this weekend. A large group of people has gathered to partake in all sorts of activities; like jousting, battle pageants, and stage acts. All while in costume. There are plenty of renaissance vendors for anyone looking...
Dine and Dish: FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno
Everything from the meatballs to the pasta and the bread is made fresh daily at FIVE Restaurant in northeast Fresno.
KMPH.com
Fulton Street continues its positive impact on local businesses in Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno has been helping local businesses with its popularity. Originally in the early 1900's Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno had many popular buildings, including the first skyscraper in the city of Fresno, according to UC Merced. When Fresno State relocated in...
KMPH.com
Fresno woman celebrates turning 105, her secret: Margaritas
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — It’s not every day we meet a person that has lived over a century, let alone someone that has made it to their 105th birthday. Tillie Beargon of Fresno welcomed turning 105 on Friday. On Saturday, she says her son is throwing her a birthday party with family members to celebrate her.
KMPH.com
Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to debut IllumiNature spectacular
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced a re-imagination of the beloved ZooLights into a new cultural spectacular, IllumiNature. Zoo officials say that the new experience features handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the zoo. Many have been designed in various animals, shapes, and sizes. Guests will enjoy specially themed areas including […]
KMPH.com
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
GV Wire
Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking
The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
KMPH.com
Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
KMPH.com
New Huckleberry's location opens in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new Huckleberry’s location is now open in Northwest Fresno. The popular restaurant’s grand opening was on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. and started with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can find the new location at 4360 West Shaw Avenue.
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
thesungazette.com
Sequoia Mall racks Nordstrom, picks up Sprouts
Clothing retailer Nordstrom Rack will be opening a 29,000 square feet store next to organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be opening a 25,000 square feet location on the corner of the former Sears building. Improvements in the vacant Sears are underway. Both will be located in the Sequoia...
Young man saves grandmother from two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno
An 18-year-old family member is being called a hero after saving his grandmother from a two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
KMPH.com
Body, vehicle of missing Avenal man found in California Aqueduct, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday, Nov. 11. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search for Soto then began and led officials...
KMPH.com
Fresno mom says a local business ruined her daughter's Quinceañera, filed lawsuit & won
FRESNO, Calif. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom says a local business nearly ruined her daughter's quinceanera and a judge agreed, ordering the business to pay up. “It’s been so long and I’m still in this nightmare that she had put me through. I want this to be over with, I want her to be out of my life already. Just pay us what you owe my daughter and that’s it," Ballesteros said.
