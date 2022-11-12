ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingsriverlife.com

BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café

Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Renaissance Faire going on now in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kearney Park Renaissance Faire is back in Fresno this weekend. A large group of people has gathered to partake in all sorts of activities; like jousting, battle pageants, and stage acts. All while in costume. There are plenty of renaissance vendors for anyone looking...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno woman celebrates turning 105, her secret: Margaritas

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — It’s not every day we meet a person that has lived over a century, let alone someone that has made it to their 105th birthday. Tillie Beargon of Fresno welcomed turning 105 on Friday. On Saturday, she says her son is throwing her a birthday party with family members to celebrate her.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Grandson saves grandmother from burning home in East Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An 18-year-old saved his grandmother from a burning home Sunday morning in East Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out just before 10:00 a.m. for reports of an unconfirmed fire on Cortland Avenue near Sierra Vista Avenue, which was quickly upgraded to a 2-alarm structure fire.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo to debut IllumiNature spectacular

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced a re-imagination of the beloved ZooLights into a new cultural spectacular, IllumiNature. Zoo officials say that the new experience features handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the zoo. Many have been designed in various animals, shapes, and sizes. Guests will enjoy specially themed areas including […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking

The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

New Huckleberry's location opens in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new Huckleberry’s location is now open in Northwest Fresno. The popular restaurant’s grand opening was on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. and started with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can find the new location at 4360 West Shaw Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Sequoia Mall racks Nordstrom, picks up Sprouts

Clothing retailer Nordstrom Rack will be opening a 29,000 square feet store next to organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, which will be opening a 25,000 square feet location on the corner of the former Sears building. Improvements in the vacant Sears are underway. Both will be located in the Sequoia...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno mom says a local business ruined her daughter's Quinceañera, filed lawsuit & won

FRESNO, Calif. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom says a local business nearly ruined her daughter's quinceanera and a judge agreed, ordering the business to pay up. “It’s been so long and I’m still in this nightmare that she had put me through. I want this to be over with, I want her to be out of my life already. Just pay us what you owe my daughter and that’s it," Ballesteros said.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy