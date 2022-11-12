ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115.
WVNews

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Former NBA executive O'Neil new CEO of Merlin Entertainments

LONDON (AP) — The former CEO of the parent company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils has agreed to take the same position for London-based Merlin Entertainments. Scott O’Neil will be responsible for overseeing the business operations and global growth for Merlin Entertainments across its 147...
WVNews

Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135

OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Colorado 78, No. 11 Tennessee 66

COLORADO (2-1) Lovering 1-2 1-1 3, Gabbidon 2-9 3-5 8, O'Brien 1-5 0-0 2, Ruffin 2-5 1-1 5, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Simpson 7-16 7-9 23, Hammond 4-6 0-0 9, da Silva 5-7 2-2 14, Hadley 2-5 1-1 5, Clifford 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-62 16-21 78.
BOULDER, CO
WVNews

Towson 80, Penn 74

TOWSON (3-0) Thompson 4-9 6-8 14, Gibson 4-7 1-1 11, Holden 4-12 7-9 17, Russell 1-7 1-2 4, Timberlake 7-12 5-7 23, Hicks 2-3 2-2 6, Biekeu 2-2 0-1 4, Sylla 0-2 1-2 1, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 23-32 80.
TOWSON, MD
WVNews

Washington 102, Memphis 92

MEMPHIS (92) Aldama 6-11 0-0 15, Brooks 7-22 2-2 19, Adams 6-8 0-0 12, Jones 7-18 2-2 17, Konchar 3-9 0-0 7, Clarke 1-7 2-4 4, LaRavia 1-5 0-0 2, Roddy 5-11 1-2 11, Chandler 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 38-96 7-10 92.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62

OKLAHOMA ST. (2-1) Boone 4-7 1-1 9, Cisse 5-9 1-2 11, Anderson 7-10 3-3 18, Thompson 2-9 0-0 4, Wright 6-10 0-0 16, Asberry 4-7 2-2 13, Harris 3-4 0-0 9, Smith 3-3 2-2 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 1-1 0-0 3, Manzer 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 9-10 91.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WVNews

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Denver 126, Chicago 103

DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
WVNews

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

Haas, Pinckney lead Southern Miss past Vanderbilt 60-48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haas scored 14 points, Deandre Pinckney had a double-double, and Southern Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt 60-48 on Friday night. A jumper from Denijay Harris put the Golden Eagles up 48-41 with 8:20 remaining and Southern Miss (2-0) went on to win despite making only two field goals the rest of the game.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy