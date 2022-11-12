Read full article on original website
gomarquette.com
#MBB Travels To Purdue Tuesday For Gavitt Tipoff Games
Annual BIG EAST-Big Ten series enters seventh year in 2022-23 The Marquette University men's basketball team (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) hits the road for the first time this season when the team travels to Purdue (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. CT for a matchup in the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the BIG EAST and Big Ten. FS1 features the national television broadcast, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) calling the action. Following Tuesday's outing, the Golden Eagles will travel to Ft. Myers, Florida, for the Rocket Mortgage Tip-Off Nov. 21-23. Gavitt Tip-Off Games Honors BIG EAST Legend.
gomarquette.com
Murray is BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week
NEW YORK - Marquette University middle blocker Carsen Murray was honored on Monday as the BIG EAST Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while libero Carly Skrabak is on the league's weekly honor roll, after leading MU to a pair of sweeps at Providence and UConn over the weekend. Murray...
gomarquette.com
No. 17 Volleyball sweeps Providence
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island – Led by Ella Foti and Carsen Murray, the No. 17 Marquette University women's volleyball claimed a 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Providence on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Hall. "We are working on our defensive effort and down the stretch and I thought we made some...
gomarquette.com
Volleyball hits .324 to sweep UConn
The Golden Eagles return home for their final regular season matches this coming weekend. STORRS, Connecticut – The No. 17 Marquette University women's volleyball team picked up its ninth-straight victory with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of UConn on Sunday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion. "I was really impressed with...
gomarquette.com
Register now for the 31st Blue & Gold Fund Auction
5:30 p.m. – Cocktails and reception with Marquette student-athletes. 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., Marquette University campus. $125 per young alumni (MU undergrad years 2017-2022) Cocktail attire. Complimentary valet parking will be provided at W. Wells and N.15th Streets. Over the last seven years, more than $4.5 million has been...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A banner year for Washington County football
In one of the best years in recent history for Washington County prep football, a plethora of area players and coaches were recognized by the North Shore Conference recently when it announced its all-conference honorees. Among the 39 area players and two coaches that received all-conference honors, Washington County teams swept the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards.
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
CBS 58
First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday
Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
Ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin begin firing up snow guns
If you're dreading winter, hopefully, you enjoyed the warmth while it lasted because colder weather is here to stay. It's something ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin are ready to celebrate.
CBS 58
We have the cold, and now we just wait for accumulating snow this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We reached a milestone Sunday morning with the temperatures. It was the first time in 200 days we dropped below freezing! Now we have the chill in the air, we focus our attention on accumulating snow coming our way this week, especially Tuesday into Thursday. Low pressure to the south and another system to the west will keep the forecast interesting. It's a little too soon to talk about accumulations exactly, but a few inches of wet snow are not out of the question. Any rain could reduce amounts, especially lakeside.
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
