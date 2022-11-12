Ohio State vs. Boston College: The Eagles went down to #14 Ohio State in Chestnut Hill, 82-64. BC played close to even for three of the four quarters, but Ohio Stae dominated the second quarter outsourcing Boston College 25-9. Maria Gakdeng led the Eagle with 13 points and four blocks. Dontavia Waggoner had nine points 13 rebounds, and six steals. For Ohio State, Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO