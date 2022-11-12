Read full article on original website
Watch: Ohio State vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
Ohio State vs. Boston College: The Eagles went down to #14 Ohio State in Chestnut Hill, 82-64. BC played close to even for three of the four quarters, but Ohio Stae dominated the second quarter outsourcing Boston College 25-9. Maria Gakdeng led the Eagle with 13 points and four blocks. Dontavia Waggoner had nine points 13 rebounds, and six steals. For Ohio State, Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Rutgers loses Paul Mulcahy for most of game but still holds off UMASS Lowell
Fans wondered how the Scarlet Knights would account for the graduation of their top two players from a year ago. Yet the Scarlet Knights showed that they could win not only without the services of Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr, but also without captains Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy.
