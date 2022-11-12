Friday's Scores

SAINT MARYS -- Conemaugh Township's season will not be remembered for its final match of the year but rather what it did along the way. The District 5 champions had their memorable season come to a close at the hands of undefeated Oswayo Valley 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Saint Marys High School on Saturday.

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO