The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

State Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Canon-McMillan 32, North Allegheny 31

Central Bucks West 44, North Penn 35

Central York 51, York 44

Downingtown East 34, Downingtown West 9

Erie McDowell 42, Taylor Allderdice 15

Garnet Valley 30, Spring-Ford 27, OT

Hempfield 30, Carlisle 14

Manheim Township 37, Cumberland Valley 31

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Mount Lebanon 7

Class 5A=

Second Round=

Cocalico 23, Gettysburg 13

Northern York 20, New Oxford 7

Pine-Richland 23, Woodland Hills 12

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 30, Chester 12

Rustin 31, Kennett 7

Upper Dublin 35, Great Valley 0

Upper St. Clair 17, Bethel Park 7

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Aliquippa 41, Montour 7

Central Valley 36, Laurel Highlands 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, East Pennsboro 7

Interboro 38, Pope John Paul II 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Susquehanna Township 6

Manheim Central 63, York Suburban 14

McKeesport 41, Armstrong 21

Thomas Jefferson 21, Greater Latrobe 6

Twin Valley 43, Milton Hershey 29

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Avonworth 28, Beaver Area 7

Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 7

Clearfield 13, St. Marys 7

Freeport 42, West Mifflin 6

Grove City 22, Sharon 21

Shady Side Academy 31, Elizabeth Forward 17

Slippery Rock 28, Hickory 0

West Perry 63, Lancaster Catholic 20

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Beaver Falls 52, Ligonier Valley 0

Neshannock 30, Washington 27

Penns Valley 34, Bald Eagle Area 14

Steel Valley 46, McGuffey 13

Sto-Rox 50, Keystone Oaks 0

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Bishop Canevin 29, Clairton 6

Rochester 30, Fort Cherry 14

South Side 47, Mapletown 6

Union Area 30, Laurel 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

abc27 News

Playoff football highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football playoff action continues in Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with teams playing across the Midstate Friday and Saturday. Below is a complete list of highlights from all the games abc27 covered on Friday, November 11, 2022, after the show. You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 […]
abc27 News

#1 Bishop McDevitt defeats #8 East Pennsboro in 4A Quarterfinals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Bishop McDevitt defeated (#8) East Pennsboro in their 4A quarterfinal matchup by a score of 42-7 on Friday, Nov. 11. (#1) Bishop McDevitt will play (#4) Twin Valley in the 4A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director […]
WYNCOTE, PA
abc27 News

#2 Manheim Central takes down #7 York Suburban in 4A Quarterfinals

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Manheim Central beat (#7) York Suburban by a score of 63-14 in their 4A quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Manheim Central will play (#3) Lampeter-Strasburg in the 4A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

#1 Hempfield dominates #8 Carlisle in District III 6A Quarterfinals

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#1) Hempfield dominated (#8) Carlisle by a score of 30-14 on Friday, Nov. 11 in the 6A Quarterfinals. (#1) Hempfield will play (#5) Manheim Township in the 6A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

#3 West Perry knocks off undefeated #2 Lancaster Catholic in 3A Semifinals

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) West Perry handed (#2) Lancaster Catholic their first loss in their 3A Semifinals matchup. (#3) West Perry won by a score of 63-20. (#3) West Perry will advance to the 3A championship game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports […]
abc27 News

#3 Lampeter-Strasburg beats #6 Susquehanna Township in 4A Quarterfinals

LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) Lampeter-Strasburg took down (#6) Susquehanna Township by a dominate score of 52-6 on Friday, Nov. 11. (#3) Lampter-Strasburg will play (#2) Manheim Central in the 4A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the […]
STRASBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school notebook: Greensburg Central Catholic places 3 on All-WPIAL roster

Boys soccer season ended early with no local teams advancing past the WPIAL quarterfinals. But several players were recognized on the All-WPIAL lists that came out last week. Among them was Greensburg Central Catholic senior forward Carlo Denis, who was named the Class A player of the year by the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.
GREENSBURG, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: PIAA 1A Volleyball – Maplewood vs. Homer-Center

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Watch live as Maplewood takes on Homer-Center in a PIAA Class 1A volleyball quarterfinal contest from Slippery Rock High School. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the match, which can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Social media channels.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
