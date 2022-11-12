Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte's Erdman earns decision to claim MCF pro heavyweight title
Bradan Erdman admits he might not be the most impressive looking fighter with his shirt off. “I’ve got an uncle bod. An uncle bod fueled by this right here,” the North Platte resident, who goes by the nicknamed, ‘Lunchbox’, said as he hoisted a bottle of Coors Light, “But guess what? Muscles don’t matter in a fist fight. You work hard, it pays off.”
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash closes part of south 9th St. Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash closed south 9th street for a half-hour Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:07 p.m. when a black SUV attempted to turn left from B street, colliding with a grey sedan. The driver of the grey sedan was rescued from their vehicle...
North Platte Telegraph
Birth announcements, Nov. 12
Shawn and Kayte Robinson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Dealia Marie, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Rusty and Marsha Osburn of Cody and Jim and Anita Robinson of Nenzel. CHRISTOPHER THOMAS MOSER. Luke and Tygh Moser of Valentine are the parents...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Caleb Daniel Kleewein, 27, North Platte and Cassidy Reise Eggers, 25, North Platte. Michael James Wright, 32, North Platte and Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, 39, North Platte. Brian Michael Smith, 36, North Platte and Vanessa Amilia Delso, 34, North Platte. Dwayne Douglas Wolford, 46, North Platte and Heather Nicole Stutler, 41,...
Huskers Harness Huskies in 79-48 Victory
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is 2-0 with a date at No. 21 Creighton next
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Generally fair. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Trojans outlast Knights on the second day of the Otero Classic
LA JUNTA, Colo. — Trinidad State College used a strong full court press to earn a 88-72 win over the North Platte Community College women Friday night on the second day of the Otero Classic. The Knights (1-4) shot 46.4% (26-56) on the night, including 37.5% in the first...
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
norfolkneradio.com
Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian
LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: The next Nebraska coach must teach this old program how to win again
They came from all parts. Lincoln. Omaha. Grand Island. Every direction. They jammed the roads and honked their horns as they made this impromptu pilgrimage to the Lincoln Airport. The cars were backed up at least a mile to the Highway 34 junction. They were there, on a Saturday night,...
North Platte Telegraph
Another Nebraska-Ohio State showdown is on deck, and the stakes are raised
For the second time this season, Ohio State and Nebraska will face off in a match while tied for first place in the Big Ten standings. Now, though, the matchup is a little more serious with just 14 days until the Big Ten champion will be crowned. Nebraska and Ohio...
North Platte Telegraph
A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan
In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph's full press conference after loss to Michigan
Amie Just: Few silver linings to be found in Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. In a game like this, you tend to look for silver linings. Unfortunately for Nebraska, those were hard to come by, writes Amie Just.
North Platte Telegraph
Our View: The greatest prizes North Platte won in election 2022
North Platte won twice, not just once, in last Tuesday’s general election. City voters, having emphatically given themselves the chance to adopt a half-cent sales-tax increase to revamp the North Platte Recreation Complex, did so with a decisive 2-to-1 vote. It reinforced a remarkable, durable resolve to renew and...
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
North Platte Telegraph
Live updates: Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan
Game 10. Few people are giving the Huskers much of a chance against national title hopeful Michigan ... but can NU find magic in Ann Arbor?. (Follow a stream of live updates, analysis, commentary and more below. The stream could take up to 30 seconds to appear.) Nebraska at No....
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: It’ll take more than recruiting for a new coach to cure Nebraska's flaws
Down the corridor from all the noise in Ann Arbor, it happens every time Nebraska plays here. The massive Michigan band — not as cool as Ohio State, or as impressive as Wisconsin — barrels past NU’s locker room during interviews, parting the sea of reporters near the buses and briefly drowning out separate interview room answers from the best freshman on the team, Ernest Hausmann.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six) Estimated jackpot: $230,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
