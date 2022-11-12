Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Watch: Legal Takeaways Of State Question 820 With Attorney Alexis Gardner
This past election day, voters in two states including our neighbor Missouri approved recreational marijuana. Oklahomans will have the chance to vote on that in March. On Monday, attorney Alexis Gardner joined News On 6 at 9 a.m. to look at State Question 820 to talk about some of they key legal takeaways.
News On 6
How Georgia's Senate Runoff Between Walker, Warnock Works
Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, two runoff election wins in Georgia tipped the...
News On 6
Oklahoma Cheerleaders Compete In State Championships After Devastating Tornado
The night before cheerleaders in McCurtain County were set to leave for regionals, a tornado tore through their town. Some of the cheerleaders said this week has been rough for them. They've had to find a balance between cleaning up storm damage and preparing for the state championships. Smiling from...
News On 6
Volunteers Help Storm Survivors More Than Week After SE Oklahoma Tornado
Oklahomans in the southeast part of the state are working to pick up the pieces after a storm ripped through their community Nov. 4. One person was killed in McCurtain County, and many homes along with businesses were destroyed. Crews from near and far are still on the ground one...
News On 6
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Oklahoma's Own Turnpike Troubadours are now in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Tahlequah-based band was inducted on Friday in Muskogee, along with country performers Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair. News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the induction for the Hall of Fame.
News On 6
Oklahoma WWII And Vietnam Veterans Discuss Fitness, History Of Service
On this Veterans Day, News 9 sat down with two local heroes: A 101-year-old World War II veteran who lives an active lifestyle, and a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran whose family has a history of service. Burrell Gambel was a bomber pilot during World War II, one of more than 16...
News On 6
Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain
A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma. Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest. Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting. Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro...
Comments / 0