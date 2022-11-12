Read full article on original website
WTKR
JMU sends Old Dominion to fourth straight loss
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- In a battle of two teams looking to snap respective three game losing streaks, Old Dominion's offense was nowhere to be found. The Monarchs kicked a field goal near the end of the first half, but those three points were all they could muster as Old Dominion fell to James Madison, 37-3, in front of a sold-out crowd at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday. The loss drops ODU to 3-7, 2-4 in Sun Belt play.
Tribe to play for share of CAA title after blowout win over Villanova
WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WAVY) (AP) – William & Mary put together arguably its most complete performance of the season, racking up 582 yards on offense and only allowing a pair of field goals until the final few minutes of a 45-12 win over Villanova before 10,280 at Zable Stadium. The win virtually assures the Tribe of […]
NCCU Eagles beat Norfolk State clinch MEAC Championship and a trip to Celebration Bowl
It's the Eagles first MEAC championship in six years.
WTKR
Norfolk State hangs tough, but falls at No. 5 Baylor
WACO, TX (WTKR)- Norfolk State looked like a much stronger team than the one that faced Baylor in March's NCAA Tournament, but the end result still saw the Bears come out on top. Lake Taylor product Joe Bryant scored a game-high 24 points, but the Spartans could not keep pace...
footballscoop.com
Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference
The autumns tumbled together enough that Mark Hall needed to devise an easy method to remember his time at Chowan University. After all, a decade-and-a-half wasn’t particularly on the horizon when Hall came to Chowan for his first position as a full-time college football assistant. He had toiled in an entry-level, restricted-earnings post after his playing career making a scant $10,000 at his alma mater, the now-defunct Urbana University, which closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTKR
Esprit Decor Student-Athletes of the Week: Frank Cox Field Hockey
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Winning one state championship is hard enough, but coaches and athletes will tell you that staying on top once a team gets there is even more difficult. Over the course of the last several years, however, Frank Cox field hockey has been the class of the commonwealth.
sungazette.news
Yorktown wins football playoff game; W-L, O’Connell lose
Of the three Arlington football teams that participated in first-round 6D North Region tournament playoff games Nov. 11 and 12, the Yorktown Patriots rallied to win in the second half of their high-school contest, and the Washington-Liberty Generals and Bishop O’Connell Knights suffered blowout losses. Yorktown (8-3) fell behind...
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
WTKR
Second round high school football match-ups
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
WTKR
Virginia Beach native and Dodger's Chris Taylor giving back to local baseball and community
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — Chris Taylor wasn't too keen on trying to remember what his batting average was in 2022 when asked Sunday at a meet and greet with a few local youth baseball players. The Cox graduate and Los Angeles Dodger utility man also put a season,...
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
'The magic of HBCUs' | How a Hampton University alum's new line of dolls is creating a path of possibilities
HAMPTON, Va. — With 18 inches in height and various pieces of clothing, the size of the doll and what it's wearing is not what stands out to people who see this large-eyed toy now sitting on store shelves. The various skin tones and hair are making young girls...
WAVY News 10
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports.
Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident
According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 8:09 p.m. in front of the Homewood Suites. Police did not specify whether a vehicle was involved in the accident.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled
A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Man injured following shooting on Poplar Ave. in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue
Police investigate stabbing on Beamon Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Beamon Road.
WAVY News 10
Attorney for father of Norfolk child who was beaten to death says sentencing was unfair
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Attorney for father of Norfolk child who was beaten to death says sentencing was unfair
