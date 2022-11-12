Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Washington, Clemson Surge in AP College Football Poll for Week 12
No teams in last week’s top five of the Associated Press’s Top 25 rankings lost this week, meaning there wasn’t a lot of change in the top 10 heading into Week 12. Friday’s rainfall caused a change of venue for the Walk of Heroes Veterans Day observance, but it did not dampen the expressions of appreciation for those who have served this nation in the armed forces. Ceremonies were held at Bethel Christian Church. Among those participating in the event … Click for more.PHOTOS: Veterans honored at Walk of Heroes in Rockdale County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Falls to Wake Forest 71-81
It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half. The Demon...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Final Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Mississippi State
Georgia will be taking on Mississippi State out in Starkville, MS this Saturday at 7 PM. Kirby Smart and his team remain undefeated with the No. 1 ranking and are just one win away from clinching a division title this season. Mike Leach is in the midst of his third...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Elon Musk Picks His Three Winning Cryptocurrencies
Elon Musk is a crypto evangelist. Friday’s rainfall caused a change of venue for the Walk of Heroes Veterans Day observance, but it did not dampen the expressions of appreciation for those who have served this nation in the armed forces. Ceremonies were held at Bethel Christian Church. Among those participating in the event … Click for more.PHOTOS: Veterans honored at Walk of Heroes in Rockdale County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
People Are Least Crazy and Live Longest in This State
Ah, that elusive thing called happiness. Where can we get it?. Friday’s rainfall caused a change of venue for the Walk of Heroes Veterans Day observance, but it did not dampen the expressions of appreciation for those who have served this nation in the armed forces. Ceremonies were held at Bethel Christian Church. Among those participating in the event … Click for more.PHOTOS: Veterans honored at Walk of Heroes in Rockdale County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CDC Warns of Listeria Outbreak Linked to Contaminated Deli Meat
The public is being warned of a deadly outbreak of listeria that’s been linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Celebrates Birthday With Adorable ‘Encanto’-Themed Party
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter celebrated her birthday in the cutest way this past weekend. Friday’s rainfall caused a change of venue for the Walk of Heroes Veterans Day observance, but it did not dampen the expressions of appreciation for those who have served this nation in the armed forces. Ceremonies were held at Bethel Christian Church. Among those participating in the event … Click for more.PHOTOS: Veterans honored at Walk of Heroes in Rockdale County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Many patients with weak immune systems don't realize their Covid-19 medicine isn't as effective as it used to be
Judy Salins considers herself a smart, empowered patient, but until this week, she had no idea that the medicine she takes to defend herself against Covid-19 isn't protecting her as well as it used to. "I was shocked to hear this," Salins said. "What do I do now?" Friday’s rainfall...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal
With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Everything You Need to Know Before Your First Trade: Live Market News & Analysis
Friday’s rainfall caused a change of venue for the Walk of Heroes Veterans Day observance, but it did not dampen the expressions of appreciation for those who have served this nation in the armed forces. Ceremonies were held at Bethel Christian Church. Among those participating in the event … Click for more.PHOTOS: Veterans honored at Walk of Heroes in Rockdale County.
Comments / 0