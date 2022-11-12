Read full article on original website
KTBS
5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over No. 12 UCLA
Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 34-28 victory over UCLA on Saturday:. 1. J. FOOTBALL. Who does Jayden de Laura remind you of?...
KTBS
Arizona Wildcats stun No. 12 UCLA, end losing streak, keep bowl hopes alive
PASADENA, Calif. — The Arizona Wildcats pulled off the upset of the year in the Pac-12 Saturday night — and the biggest win of the Jedd Fisch era. Arizona stunned No. 12 UCLA 34-28 in front of an announced crowd of 44,430 at the Rose Bowl. The Wildcats were 20-point underdogs.
KTBS
WR Jacob Cowing expected to start for Arizona Wildcats against No. 12 UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl (8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11):. * Leading receiver Jacob Cowing, who exited last week’s game at Utah in the second half because of a...
KTBS
Seen and heard: Arizona salutes vets with 'Dress Whites'; Cats say farewell to Rose Bowl with upset win
LOS ANGELES — Arizona said goodbye (for now) to the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, with UCLA set to bolt for the Big Ten in 2024. Along the way, the Wildcats also paid their respects by donning military-themed uniforms for Veterans Day weekend. The result: a 34-28 stunner against the nation's No. 12-ranked team.
KTBS
What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 12 UCLA
Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. JDL VS. DTR. Expect a bounce-back game from Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. De...
KTBS
Arizona-UCLA storylines: On a freshman's perseverance, saying goodbye to the Rose Bowl and recruiting DTR
The Star presents five storylines of interest as the Arizona Wildcats face No. 12 UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. The game will air on Fox. Freshman guard Wendell Moe overcomes tragedy, late arrival to earn starting spot for Wildcats. Sometimes, even 300-plus-pound...
KTBS
LSU Arkansas Football
No. 7 LSU's defense secures 13-10 road win over Arkansas. Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles to help No. 7 LSU to a 13-10 win over Arkansas. Perkins stripped Razorbacks' third-string quarterback Cade Fortin with just over a minute left in the game and the Tigers recovered to clinch the victory. LSU's lone touchdown came in the third quarter when Josh Williams, who ran for 122 yards, scored from 1 yard out. Fortin entered in the third quarter and pulled Arkansas within three early in the fourth.
KTBS
Legislators want Edwards administration to spread around water, sewer money
Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project – the combination of 10 sewer systems...
