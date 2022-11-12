ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KTBS

What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit No. 12 UCLA

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. JDL VS. DTR. Expect a bounce-back game from Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. De...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTBS

LSU Arkansas Football

No. 7 LSU's defense secures 13-10 road win over Arkansas. Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles to help No. 7 LSU to a 13-10 win over Arkansas. Perkins stripped Razorbacks' third-string quarterback Cade Fortin with just over a minute left in the game and the Tigers recovered to clinch the victory. LSU's lone touchdown came in the third quarter when Josh Williams, who ran for 122 yards, scored from 1 yard out. Fortin entered in the third quarter and pulled Arkansas within three early in the fourth.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Legislators want Edwards administration to spread around water, sewer money

Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project – the combination of 10 sewer systems...
LOUISIANA STATE

