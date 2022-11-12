No. 7 LSU's defense secures 13-10 road win over Arkansas. Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles to help No. 7 LSU to a 13-10 win over Arkansas. Perkins stripped Razorbacks' third-string quarterback Cade Fortin with just over a minute left in the game and the Tigers recovered to clinch the victory. LSU's lone touchdown came in the third quarter when Josh Williams, who ran for 122 yards, scored from 1 yard out. Fortin entered in the third quarter and pulled Arkansas within three early in the fourth.

