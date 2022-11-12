ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Balanced attack paces Missouri past Lindenwood

Kobe Brown had 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals as Missouri defeated Division I newcomer Lindenwood 82-53 Sunday in Columbia, Mo. Noah Carter scored 14 points and Nick Honor added 11 for the Tigers (3-0). Chris Childs led the Lions (1-2) with 19 points. Keenon Cole and...
Missouri boasts depth ahead of match vs. Lindenwood

Missouri coach Dennis Gates will continue assessing his team on Sunday when the Tigers host Ohio Valley Conference newcomer Lindenwood in Columbia, Mo. The teams won home games on Friday. The Tigers (2-0) are coming off a 92-85 victory over Penn at Mizzou Arena, while the Lions (1-1) routed NAIA foe Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58.
Hendon Hooker, No. 5 Tennessee topple Missouri

Hendon Hooker passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 66-24 victory over Missouri in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, Tenn. Jaylen Wright rushed for two touchdowns and Princeton Fant caught two scoring passes as...
