California State

Post Register

McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all the talk of how dynamic San Francisco's offense could look with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, it was the 49ers defense that once again led the way. McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the Niners pitched a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Post Register

Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense.
Post Register

Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Post Register

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is back as Carolina's starting quarterback. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post Register

Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
BOSTON, MA

