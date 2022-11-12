Read full article on original website
McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all the talk of how dynamic San Francisco's offense could look with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, it was the 49ers defense that once again led the way. McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the Niners pitched a...
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense.
Balanced Scoring Leads UCLA Men's Basketball to Win Over LBSU
Five Bruins ended the night in double figures, all while coach Mick Cronin's defense held the Beach to 36.4% shooting from the field.
3 keys to BYU basketball’s close loss to No. 19 San Diego State
The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team led the 19th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs but faltered down the stretch.
Best photos from Gonzaga's win over Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln flight deck
Behind 22 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme, the Gonzaga men's basketball team rallied for a 64-63 victory over Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on Friday. The Armed Forces Classic, played in San Diego, was part of a Veterans Day celebration...
Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made...
Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is back as Carolina's starting quarterback. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem back in 3A title game
POCATELLO — For the fifth straight season, Sugar-Salem is headed back to the 3A state championship game. The Diggers unleashed an offensive barrage in the second half on the way to a 60-21 win over conference foe Teton at Holt Arena.
