MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Mike Mitchell Jr.'s 23 points helped Pepperdine defeat Alabama State 91-62 on Sunday night. Mitchell also had five assists for the Waves (2-1). Jan Zidek shot 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Houston Mallette recorded 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

MALIBU, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO