Read full article on original website
Related
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
DVM 360
PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is approaching
This year’s event coming up next week will enable pet parents to meet adoptable pets and help alleviate shelters. PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is taking place November 7-13, 2022 at nearly every PetSmart store in the North America and Puerto Rico and will feature adoptable pets brought in by animal welfare organizations. This event comes at a time when shelters are overcrowded and there is a shortage of veterinarians, staff, and volunteers.
Southern Indiana Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fee for This Playful Pooch
This is ARLO - he is our pet of the week, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. ARLO is a one-and-a-half-year-old male pointer mix who weighs about 50 pounds. ARLO is a goofy guy who loves to have fun - he does NOT, however, love cats. ARLO does do well around kiddos though and does a pretty good job with potty training (if kept on a schedule). And, like most of us, ARLO will work for treats!
More pets = less vets | Veterinarian shortage leading to longer wait times
OHIO, USA — It's a problem many pet parents know well - the long wait at the vet. And right now across the country there are more pets, but fewer vets. All across the country, including in northwest Ohio, communities are facing a dilemma. "Essentially, we don't have enough...
Inside the Pet Rescue Caring for Special Needs Animals: 'Imperfect Babies'
About 6.3 million animals enter rescue centers in the United States each year, but one special shelter is working hard to care for the pets that others may overlook. Pumpkin Patch Pet Rescue is based in Los Angeles and was founded six years ago before being made an established nonprofit organization almost two years ago. The pet rescue fosters cats and dogs with special needs, giving the animals the medical care and support they need to find future forever homes.
momcollective.com
Dog Training for Families
This post is sponsored by K9 Resorts. We at ABQ Mom partner with businesses that bring value to our readers. Few things are more rewarding in life than holding and playing with a puppy that is yours! To help that delightful puppy become a great dog and lifetime partner, I have several suggestions. Puppy parents must be strategic—great dogs are built not bred. These ideas will provide a framework for a happy puppy partner for your family.
cat-world.com
Does Your Cat Drool When Pet? Our Vet Explains Why and What to Do
Cats aren’t known for drooling in the same way as dogs. However, it’s possible that your feline friend will dribble a little saliva while you’re rubbing her chin or giving her a pet. Is this normal?. Let’s examine why cats drool and how a person can help...
Comments / 0