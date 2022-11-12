This is ARLO - he is our pet of the week, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. ARLO is a one-and-a-half-year-old male pointer mix who weighs about 50 pounds. ARLO is a goofy guy who loves to have fun - he does NOT, however, love cats. ARLO does do well around kiddos though and does a pretty good job with potty training (if kept on a schedule). And, like most of us, ARLO will work for treats!

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO