Knox County, TN

WBIR

Knox County Health Department sees early rise of flu cases

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department said they are seeing a pretty steep increase in flu cases earlier in the season, compared to previous years. Dena Mashburn, Director of Nursing at the Knox County Health Department, broke it down and said it's a trend they are observing across Tennessee — cases going up earlier and faster.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Tennessee lawmakers propose new bill banning gender-affirming procedures for minors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are introducing another bill to ban gender-affirming procedures in the state. In the previous legislative session, lawmakers introduced a bill known as the "Youth Health Protection Act" that stalled. The bill aimed to ban gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapy for minors by imposing penalties on medical providers providing the procedure.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Metro Drug Coalition 'Gateway' recovery center changes woman's life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 1,000 people have gotten addiction treatment and recovery resources, thanks to a new community center in North Knoxville. On September 23, Metro Drug Coalition opened "The Gateway." The community addiction and recovery center has already become a vital resource in the fight against the overdose epidemic and in helping people experiencing homelessness in downtown Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Newest Knox Co. Board of Education members discuss student safety at school

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Over the past decade, schools across the country have gotten safer, according to data from the U.S. Dept. of Education. Between 2009 and 2020, rates of violence, theft, bullying and sexual harassment at elementary and secondary schools have declined. However, it may not always feel...
crossvillenews1st.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS

Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Inflation may alter Thanksgiving shopping list to save money

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get closer to Thanksgiving, some people are looking forward to getting together with friends and family. “I love being with my family [and] having fun with them,” a young shopper said as she was heading inside Sam's Club for Thanksgiving shopping. Others are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

A Sisterhood of Service: Support group unites women veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Foundation for Women Veterans is uniting women who served in the military, from all service backgrounds. They're in the process of applying and becoming a nonprofit, which will allow the foundation to help other veteran groups. One of the groups they'll be helping...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN
wvlt.tv

Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public

No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said. Transitioning to Rocky Top:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

MIS: Middlesboro 10-year-old dies in house fire

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A 10-year-old Bell County middle school student has died, according to the Middlesboro Independent Schools. Mark Smolick passed away in a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13, MIS said. Counselors and social workers are available for staff and students. Shiloh Church, the church that Smolick's...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tate Williams, a 10-year-old student at Sequoyah Elementary, has been battling ongoing spinal and brain issues since May 2020. But on Thursday, his dream came true when he met his favorite college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers. “I was pretty much just playing Madden on my...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Alcoa Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Alcoa Police Department. Officials said a gunshot victim arrived at Peninsula Hospital around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 11. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined the shooting occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive.
ALCOA, TN
