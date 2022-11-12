Read full article on original website
Related
Knox County Health Department sees early rise of flu cases
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department said they are seeing a pretty steep increase in flu cases earlier in the season, compared to previous years. Dena Mashburn, Director of Nursing at the Knox County Health Department, broke it down and said it's a trend they are observing across Tennessee — cases going up earlier and faster.
Tennessee lawmakers propose new bill banning gender-affirming procedures for minors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are introducing another bill to ban gender-affirming procedures in the state. In the previous legislative session, lawmakers introduced a bill known as the "Youth Health Protection Act" that stalled. The bill aimed to ban gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapy for minors by imposing penalties on medical providers providing the procedure.
Metro Drug Coalition 'Gateway' recovery center changes woman's life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 1,000 people have gotten addiction treatment and recovery resources, thanks to a new community center in North Knoxville. On September 23, Metro Drug Coalition opened "The Gateway." The community addiction and recovery center has already become a vital resource in the fight against the overdose epidemic and in helping people experiencing homelessness in downtown Knoxville.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
Newest Knox Co. Board of Education members discuss student safety at school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Over the past decade, schools across the country have gotten safer, according to data from the U.S. Dept. of Education. Between 2009 and 2020, rates of violence, theft, bullying and sexual harassment at elementary and secondary schools have declined. However, it may not always feel...
crossvillenews1st.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS
Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
Dandridge Police Department buys body cameras with Jefferson Health Care Foundation grant
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Dandridge Police Department said Monday they bought new body cameras using funds given by an East Tennessee nonprofit. They said they bought Axon Body Worn 3 cameras using money from the Jefferson Health Care Foundation Fund. The cameras will be worn by all offices and will be activated during calls, as well as during enforcement actions.
wvlt.tv
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested by Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday after he allegedly sent 67 threatening text messages to his estranged wife, a police report said. Aaron Smith, 43, was reportedly kicked out of his home in October after a minor said Smith...
Inflation may alter Thanksgiving shopping list to save money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get closer to Thanksgiving, some people are looking forward to getting together with friends and family. “I love being with my family [and] having fun with them,” a young shopper said as she was heading inside Sam's Club for Thanksgiving shopping. Others are...
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
A Sisterhood of Service: Support group unites women veterans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Foundation for Women Veterans is uniting women who served in the military, from all service backgrounds. They're in the process of applying and becoming a nonprofit, which will allow the foundation to help other veteran groups. One of the groups they'll be helping...
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
wvlt.tv
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. The gunshot victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is receiving care, officials said. Transitioning to Rocky Top:...
Hitachi Zosen Inova invests $6.6 million to expand Knoxville headquarters, will bring 90 new jobs to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC announced the company is investing $6.6 million to expand operations at its Knoxville headquarters. Hitachi Zosen Invoa or HZI relocated its North American hub from Georgia to Tennessee...
MIS: Middlesboro 10-year-old dies in house fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A 10-year-old Bell County middle school student has died, according to the Middlesboro Independent Schools. Mark Smolick passed away in a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13, MIS said. Counselors and social workers are available for staff and students. Shiloh Church, the church that Smolick's...
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
wvlt.tv
Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tate Williams, a 10-year-old student at Sequoyah Elementary, has been battling ongoing spinal and brain issues since May 2020. But on Thursday, his dream came true when he met his favorite college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers. “I was pretty much just playing Madden on my...
wvlt.tv
1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Alcoa Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Alcoa Police Department. Officials said a gunshot victim arrived at Peninsula Hospital around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 11. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined the shooting occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 10