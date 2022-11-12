ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Jonathan J. Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjPo3_0j84jV2E00

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.

With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the Senate by winning either the Nevada race , which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both those races to take the majority.

Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66

The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of the 50-50 Senate. It was a test of the inroads that Kelly and other Democrats have made in a state once reliably dominated by the GOP. Kelly’s victory suggests Democratic success in Arizona was not an aberration during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, were too early to call Friday night.

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut who’s flown in space four times, is married to former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords , who inspired the nation with her recovery from a gunshot wound to the head during an assassination attempt in 2011 that killed six people and injured 13. Kelly and Giffords went on to co-found a gun safety advocacy group .

Kelly’s victory in a 2020 special election spurred by the death of Republican Sen. John McCain gave Democrats both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time in 70 years. The shift was propelled by the state’s fast-changing demographics and the unpopularity of Trump.

Kelly’s 2022 campaign largely focused on his support for abortion rights, protecting Social Security, lowering drug prices and ensuring a stable water supply in the midst of a drought, which has curtailed Arizona’s cut of Colorado River water.

‘Thicker, curvy’ women denied entry to Hollywood bar; rant goes viral on social media

With President Joe Biden struggling with low approval ratings, Kelly distanced himself from the president , particularly on border security, and played down his Democratic affiliation amid angst about the state of the economy.

He also styled himself as an independent willing to buck his party, in the style of McCain.

Masters, an acolyte of billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, tried to penetrate Kelly’s independent image, aligning him with Biden’s failure to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and tamp down on rampant inflation.

Masters endeared himself to many GOP primary voters with his penchant for provocation and contrarian thinking. He called for privatizing Social Security, took a hard-line stance against abortion and promoted a racist theory popular with white nationalists that Democrats are seeking to use immigration to replace white people in America.

But after emerging bruised from a contentious primary, Masters struggled to raise money and was put on the defense over his controversial positions.

He earned Trump’s endorsement after claiming “Trump won in 2020,” but under pressure during a debate last month, he acknowledged he hasn’t seen evidence the election was rigged. He later doubled down on the false claim that Trump won.

After the primary, he scrubbed some of his more controversial positions from his website, but it wasn’t enough for the moderate swing voters who decided the election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in L.A. car fire

Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

The balance of power in Congress could be decided with this race in Orange County

The battle for Congress could be decided in Southern California as Rep. Katie Porter is locked in an unexpectedly tight race.While the two-term Congresswoman is optimistic she will hold her seat, she is only ahead of her opponent, Republican Scott Baugh by 3,000 votes."I think we always knew this was going to be a close election," said Porter. "First, I just think, as a Democrat in Orange County in the past few cycles and probably in the next few, there's going to be some close races. And also I think anytime that you're trying to meet hundreds of thousands of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
NEVADA STATE
PIX11

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
KTLA

Los Angeles police respond to actress’s Scientology coverup allegation

The Los Angeles Police Department has faced a great deal of criticism regarding their handling of sexual misconduct allegations and CBS executives in recent days, but on Friday, police officials decided that assertions of wrongdoing made by actress Leah Remini were a step too far. The department issued a statement denying claims by Remini, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
KTLA

Ex-NFL player linked to winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena

Remember Joe Chahayed, the owner of the Altadena convenience store that sold the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket earlier this week? It turns out, his son-in-law is former NFL player Domata Peko Sr., TMZ reported. Peko, who played defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, congratulated “Baba Chahayed,” on Twitter after the Joe’s Service Center owner […]
ALTADENA, CA
KTLA

Wanted L.A. murder suspect caught in Mexico after over a decade

A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for over 13 years after a Los Angeles murder has been caught in Mexico. The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 in the Mexican town of Progreso, Merida, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Dec. 28, 2009, Aguilar-Medina was allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

87K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy