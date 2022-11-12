Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:
01-02-08-16-27
(one, two, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
