406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos
LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
HHSAA football tournament continues with Division II games
Two HHSAA Division II games took place on Saturday night.
Hawaii men’s basketball pulls away from Mississippi Valley State in season opener
The University of Hawaii men's basketball team defeated Mississippi Valley State to open its 2022-2023 campaign.
Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC Irvine
The Hawaii women's volleyball team moved closer to the Big West Conference title on Saturday.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale
BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
yalebulldogs.com
Big Second Half Lifts Yale to Victory in Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Yale men's basketball team made a big statement on the Big Island. In their first game of the Outriggers Rainbow Classic, the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 25-5 run on their way to a 74-60 victory over Eastern Washington at SimpliFi Arena at the University of Hawaii.
Hawaii football struggles again in loss to Utah State
Hawaii has not beaten Utah State since 2010.
FOX Sports
Coleman leads Hawaii against Eastern Washington after 22-point game
Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Noel Coleman scored 22 points in Hawaii's 72-54 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. Hawaii went 10-3 at home last season while...
406mtsports.com
MSUB triathlete Madisan Chavez places 37th at NCAA Championships
TEMPE, Ariz. — Montana State Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez placed 37th out of 50 competitors Saturday at the NCAA Championships held at Tempe Town Lake. She completed the course in one hour, 10 minutes and 2.7 seconds. Julia Kekkonen of Wingate University won the individual title at 1:06:54.5. Chavez,...
406mtsports.com
State A volleyball: Billings Central rallies around 'believe and commit' for third straight title
BOZEMAN — The Billings Central volleyball team was in perfect team-picture formation with seniors Alexa Williams, Ruby Gray and Ally Foster kneeling in front holding the Class A state championship trophy and surrounded by teammates and coaches. Several camera frames were clicked off before it started to dawn on...
406mtsports.com
6-Man football: Broadview-Lavina's late score seals comeback, sends it to first state title game
LAVINA — Down two touchdowns at halftime to the two-time defending state champion, Broadview-Lavina football coach Brian Heiken gave his players in the locker room a simple command. “Go have fun.”. With the Pirates’ backs against the wall, perhaps a reminder to let loose was just what they needed....
406mtsports.com
State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian wins back-to-back championships with two-game victory over Bridger
BOZEMAN — Going the long way around isn't anything new for the Manhattan Christian Eagles. All three of their previous titles (2011, 2019 and 2021) had each come after they fell in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night of the state volleyball tournament. So Saturday morning with their title...
406mtsports.com
State A volleyball: Billings Central reaches seventh straight title match with win over Hardin; Havre still alive
BOZEMAN — Ruby Gray’s serve hit the top of the net and then the volleyball clawed its way up and over, falling to the floor before anyone on the other side could make a real play for it. And with that, two-time defending Class A champion Billings Central...
Waipahu, Aiea prevail in first round of HHSAA football championships
The Hawaii state football tournament got underway on Friday with a pair of first round Division I games.
406mtsports.com
Class A football: Billings Central knocks off defending champ Hamilton to advance to title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
406mtsports.com
State AA volleyball: Billings Senior fights its way back to the top with title win over Billings West
BOZEMAN — Piper Jette came up with the critical tie-breaking block and Billings Senior teammate Leela Ormsby shoved Jette with such celebratory force that Jette was nearly knocked off her feet. Mere moments later, nearly 6½ hours after the Broncs first began playing volleyball Saturday at the Class AA...
406mtsports.com
State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match
BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball hits the road to face UC San Diego, UC Irvine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back on the road this weekend for two Big West Conference matches against UC San Diego and UC Irvine. Hawaii meet the Tritons on Friday followed by a drive to Irvine to face the Anteaters on Saturday. The...
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies
BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
