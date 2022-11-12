Read full article on original website
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California have triumphed over Democratic challengers, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber. Meanwhile, a string of congressional races in the state remain in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert notched a win over Democrat Will Rollins. It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans have locked down 217 seats so far, with Democrats claiming 205.
New Oregon paid leave program starts in 6 weeks; statewide campaign aims to prepare employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – This week, Paid Leave Oregon launched a statewide campaign aimed at notifying Oregon employers about their role and responsibilities in the new program, which begins in just six weeks, on Jan. 1. To make sure employers are ready to participate in the program, the statewide...
Jefferson County sheriff won’t enforce Measure 114; Crook County sheriff also calls it unconstitutional
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right, The Associated Press reported Monday night, six days after the polls closed. But Measure 114 is prompting a growing number of sheriffs to say they won't enforce it.
Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man...
