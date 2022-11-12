ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California have triumphed over Democratic challengers, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber. Meanwhile, a string of congressional races in the state remain in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert notched a win over Democrat Will Rollins. It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans have locked down 217 seats so far, with Democrats claiming 205.
Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
