Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia vs Mississippi State Halftime Report
Georgia couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the game, forcing a three and out on defense and then immediately driving 73 yards to go up 7-0 with a Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers touchdown pass. After trading a couple of punts, Mississippi State turned the ball over...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced
In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium. The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line. After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Final Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Mississippi State
Georgia will be taking on Mississippi State out in Starkville, MS this Saturday at 7 PM. Kirby Smart and his team remain undefeated with the No. 1 ranking and are just one win away from clinching a division title this season. Mike Leach is in the midst of his third...
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
Georgia candidate makes history as first known Muslim and Palestinian woman elected to state House
Ruwa Romman remembers the sadness she felt as an 8-year-old girl sitting in the back of a school bus watching classmates point to her house and erupt in vicious laughter.
Roswell church founded by enslaved people celebrates 175 years
Members of a historically Black church in Roswell that was founded by enslaved people will celebrate its 175th anniversa...
Channel 2′s Jovita Moore inducted into Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame
ATLANTA — Thursday night was a special night for all of us here at Channel 2 Action News. Our late friend and colleague Jovita Moore was posthumously inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame. Jovita’s family, including her mother and children were there at the hall of fame dinner.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Falls to Wake Forest 71-81
It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half. The Demon...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia WWII vet celebrating 100th birthday on Veterans Day
GRAYSON, Ga. - For one Georgia World War II soldier, this Veterans Day is extra special. Friday is Paul Sikorski of Grayson, Georgia's 100th birthday. Sikorski served as a master sergeant in the Army Signal Corps during World War II. He trained in microfilming before deploying to Europe, where his assignment helped lift the spirits of other soldiers by getting mail from home to them in days instead of weeks.
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
buckhead.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
'I didn't want to die' | People, organizations, cities work to help people find housing
Through several programs, people -- and even the City of Athens -- have pushed to end homelessness. But many of these solutions require more hard cold cash. Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)), Rebecca Lindstrom, Makayla Richards. Published: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. Updated: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. ATLANTA. Finding...
wabe.org
Muslim women make Georgia history
State Representative-elect Ruwa Romman and state Senator-elect Nabilah Islam will be the first Muslim women in their respective chambers. Their districts are in Northwest Gwinnett county, and the two women are making Georgia history. Romman is also the first Palestinian elected to any Georgia public office. “There are so many...
Atlanta Airport Announces Direct Flight To Wakanda In Honor Of Black Panther Sequel
The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced a direct flight to Wakanda on Thursday ahead of the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to WSBTV. The sequel to Black Panther made its debut on Nov. 11. “Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announces a return to international service with direct flights...
Area veterans say service doesn’t stop after leaving military
They’ve traded their uniforms for civilian clothing, but area veterans say their dedication to service didn’t end when t...
Comments / 0