Conyers, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia vs Mississippi State Halftime Report

Georgia couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the game, forcing a three and out on defense and then immediately driving 73 yards to go up 7-0 with a Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers touchdown pass. After trading a couple of punts, Mississippi State turned the ball over...
STARKVILLE, MS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced

In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium. The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Final Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Mississippi State

Georgia will be taking on Mississippi State out in Starkville, MS this Saturday at 7 PM. Kirby Smart and his team remain undefeated with the No. 1 ranking and are just one win away from clinching a division title this season. Mike Leach is in the midst of his third...
STARKVILLE, MS
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia Falls to Wake Forest 71-81

It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half. The Demon...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia WWII vet celebrating 100th birthday on Veterans Day

GRAYSON, Ga. - For one Georgia World War II soldier, this Veterans Day is extra special. Friday is Paul Sikorski of Grayson, Georgia's 100th birthday. Sikorski served as a master sergeant in the Army Signal Corps during World War II. He trained in microfilming before deploying to Europe, where his assignment helped lift the spirits of other soldiers by getting mail from home to them in days instead of weeks.
GRAYSON, GA
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Muslim women make Georgia history

State Representative-elect Ruwa Romman and state Senator-elect Nabilah Islam will be the first Muslim women in their respective chambers. Their districts are in Northwest Gwinnett county, and the two women are making Georgia history. Romman is also the first Palestinian elected to any Georgia public office. “There are so many...
GEORGIA STATE

