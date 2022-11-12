Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernherald.com
WMU volleyball swept in weekend series by CMU, falls in 5 sets again
Western Michigan volleyball lost in five sets to Central Michigan for the second consecutive night Saturday. The team fell below .500 in Mid-American Conference play with a record of 8-9 and drops to 16-13 overall. The Chippewas improved to 11-6 in the MAC, good for second place in the MAC West division.
westernherald.com
WMU women’s basketball routed by MSU
Western Michigan women’s basketball lost 97-49 to Michigan State Sunday. The Broncos fell to 0-2 on the season as the Spartans remain undefeated at 3-0. Lauren Ross led the Broncos with 17 points and four steals. Matilda Ekh and DeeDee Hagemann led the Spartans with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
westernherald.com
WMU men’s basketball drops road contest at VU
Western Michigan men’s basketball lost to Valparaiso 81-65 Sunday. The loss dropped the Broncos to 1-2 overall in the young season. Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos in scoring with 25 points on 9-23 shooting, Norman also led the team in assists with three. Cal State Fullerton transfer Tray Maddox Jr. scored 16 points. Titus Wright led WMU in rebounding as the big man hauled in 12 to tie a career high.
westernherald.com
WMU hockey falls to SCSU, splits weekend road series
Western Michigan hockey lost 4-1 to St. Cloud State Saturday, splitting the weekend series with the nation's No. 4 ranked team. The Broncos fell to 8-5-0 overall and 3-1-0 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play. SCSU improved to 8-3-0 overall and 1-2-0 in NCHC play. After a 4-2 upset victory...
GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3
Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
westernherald.com
Hockey series preview: No. 17 WMU vs. No. 4 SCSU
Western Michigan hockey heads to Minnesota to take on No. 4 ranked St. Cloud State for a two-game weekend road series. It will be the Broncos' first National Collegiate Hockey Conference road series of the season. WMU is coming off a dominant weekend sweep of Miami (OH) at Lawson Arena....
Detroit News
Saturday's state football: Grand Valley, Ferris State earn victories
Grand Valley State, the nation's top-ranked team in Division II, kept its unbeaten season intact Saturday with a 49-7 victory over 18th-ranked Davenport. Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Grand Valley (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC) built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Tariq Reid also ran for two touchdowns.
westernherald.com
MAC suspends sponsorship of men's soccer, WMU to join MVC
The Mid-American Conference announced today it will suspend sponsorship of men’s soccer following the conclusion of the 2022 season. The decision marks a massive change to the landscape of collegiate soccer. Since 1993 the MAC has sponsored men’s soccer annually. Western Michigan takes on Akron Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the final MAC title game.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
WWMT
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
westernherald.com
$3 million grant funds the future of the ESL program
The Western Michigan University Department of Special Education and Literacy Studies made significant headway in the development of their program with a $2.96 million grant awarded by the National Professional Development (NPD) from the US Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. Co-principal investigators Dr. Selena Protacio and...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun
The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
22 WSBT
Michigan State Police looking for missing teenager
Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen back in October. Raven McBride was last seen Friday October 21 in Laketown Township, which is just north of South Haven. She has bright red hair and brown eyes, and is just over 5 feet tall....
Comments / 0