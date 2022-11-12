ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

westernherald.com

WMU volleyball swept in weekend series by CMU, falls in 5 sets again

Western Michigan volleyball lost in five sets to Central Michigan for the second consecutive night Saturday. The team fell below .500 in Mid-American Conference play with a record of 8-9 and drops to 16-13 overall. The Chippewas improved to 11-6 in the MAC, good for second place in the MAC West division.
westernherald.com

WMU women’s basketball routed by MSU

Western Michigan women’s basketball lost 97-49 to Michigan State Sunday. The Broncos fell to 0-2 on the season as the Spartans remain undefeated at 3-0. Lauren Ross led the Broncos with 17 points and four steals. Matilda Ekh and DeeDee Hagemann led the Spartans with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU men’s basketball drops road contest at VU

Western Michigan men’s basketball lost to Valparaiso 81-65 Sunday. The loss dropped the Broncos to 1-2 overall in the young season. Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos in scoring with 25 points on 9-23 shooting, Norman also led the team in assists with three. Cal State Fullerton transfer Tray Maddox Jr. scored 16 points. Titus Wright led WMU in rebounding as the big man hauled in 12 to tie a career high.
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU hockey falls to SCSU, splits weekend road series

Western Michigan hockey lost 4-1 to St. Cloud State Saturday, splitting the weekend series with the nation's No. 4 ranked team. The Broncos fell to 8-5-0 overall and 3-1-0 in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play. SCSU improved to 8-3-0 overall and 1-2-0 in NCHC play. After a 4-2 upset victory...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3

Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

Hockey series preview: No. 17 WMU vs. No. 4 SCSU

Western Michigan hockey heads to Minnesota to take on No. 4 ranked St. Cloud State for a two-game weekend road series. It will be the Broncos' first National Collegiate Hockey Conference road series of the season. WMU is coming off a dominant weekend sweep of Miami (OH) at Lawson Arena....
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Saturday's state football: Grand Valley, Ferris State earn victories

Grand Valley State, the nation's top-ranked team in Division II, kept its unbeaten season intact Saturday with a 49-7 victory over 18th-ranked Davenport. Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Grand Valley (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC) built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Tariq Reid also ran for two touchdowns.
ALLENDALE, MI
westernherald.com

MAC suspends sponsorship of men's soccer, WMU to join MVC

The Mid-American Conference announced today it will suspend sponsorship of men’s soccer following the conclusion of the 2022 season. The decision marks a massive change to the landscape of collegiate soccer. Since 1993 the MAC has sponsored men’s soccer annually. Western Michigan takes on Akron Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the final MAC title game.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

$3 million grant funds the future of the ESL program

The Western Michigan University Department of Special Education and Literacy Studies made significant headway in the development of their program with a $2.96 million grant awarded by the National Professional Development (NPD) from the US Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. Co-principal investigators Dr. Selena Protacio and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
WOOD

Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society

This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

The Berlin Raceway: Visit for High-Speed Family Fun

The Berlin Raceway is West Michigan’s Racing Destination. The Berlin Raceway, in Marne (15 minutes NW of Downtown GR), is West Michigan’s only NASCAR-sanctioned track. It offers fast-paced, up-close racing sure to speed up your heart rate. The Berlin Raceway has been thrilling spectators of all ages with...
MARNE, MI
22 WSBT

Michigan State Police looking for missing teenager

Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen back in October. Raven McBride was last seen Friday October 21 in Laketown Township, which is just north of South Haven. She has bright red hair and brown eyes, and is just over 5 feet tall....
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

