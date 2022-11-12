ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJCL

Numbers drawn for record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot

Will someone finally win the Powerball jackpot? It's time to check your tickets. The numbers drawn Saturday night for the record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot are white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in more than three months, which led...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

