North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: two, fifteen; White Balls: sixteen, nineteen) (two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. 01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3. (one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan
In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
North Platte Telegraph
Live updates: Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan
Game 10. Few people are giving the Huskers much of a chance against national title hopeful Michigan ... but can NU find magic in Ann Arbor?. (Follow a stream of live updates, analysis, commentary and more below. The stream could take up to 30 seconds to appear.) Nebraska at No....
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: It’ll take more than recruiting for a new coach to cure Nebraska's flaws
Down the corridor from all the noise in Ann Arbor, it happens every time Nebraska plays here. The massive Michigan band — not as cool as Ohio State, or as impressive as Wisconsin — barrels past NU’s locker room during interviews, parting the sea of reporters near the buses and briefly drowning out separate interview room answers from the best freshman on the team, Ernest Hausmann.
North Platte Telegraph
Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart
Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
North Platte Telegraph
The grades: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. Nebraska couldn’t get anything going in the run game. It’s not great when your injured quarterback, who left the game before halftime, is your leading rusher.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: The next Nebraska coach must teach this old program how to win again
They came from all parts. Lincoln. Omaha. Grand Island. Every direction. They jammed the roads and honked their horns as they made this impromptu pilgrimage to the Lincoln Airport. The cars were backed up at least a mile to the Highway 34 junction. They were there, on a Saturday night,...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan exposes inconvenient truth
ANN ARBOR, MICH. — A first-quarter snowstorm made it difficult to see an inconvenient truth. Four years after suffering an embarrassing loss in the Big House, Nebraska was no closer to going on the road and competing against one of the Big Ten’s flagship programs. That the score...
North Platte Telegraph
Another Nebraska-Ohio State showdown is on deck, and the stakes are raised
For the second time this season, Ohio State and Nebraska will face off in a match while tied for first place in the Big Ten standings. Now, though, the matchup is a little more serious with just 14 days until the Big Ten champion will be crowned. Nebraska and Ohio...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Few silver linings to be found in Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Well, that was something. I’m just not quite sure what. A clunker? I guess. Boring? Absolutely. Uninspiring? No doubt. The final score from the Big House: No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 — an inevitable result that became even more likely as each second ticked off the game clock.
North Platte Telegraph
7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan
Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 34-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska didn't score a touchdown on its best drive of the game. Opportunities inside the Michigan red zone were always going to be limited, and Chubba Purdy led Nebraska to the Michigan 15-yard line before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Nebraska kicked a field goal to make it a 14-3 game, but the Huskers never entered Michigan territory again. A touchdown was needed there.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska falls to No. 3 Michigan for 21st straight loss to ranked team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska football's losing streak to ranked team's continues. Loss No. 21 came amid snow flurries as the Huskers fell 34-3 to No. 3 Michigan at the Big House. Saturday's game was the first since a win over Michigan State in 2018 that NU didn't score a touchdown.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Injuries, flurries and foibles underline that Nebraska's season is almost over
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Scenes from a November night in the Big House, where Nebraska lost 34-3 to Michigan in wintery Big Ten weather that separates tanks from minivans:. » Husker kick returner Tommi Hill getting mad at a teammate for not letting him take a kickoff out of the end zone. Hill never returned one longer than 19 yards.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann's breakout game a bright spot, even in lopsided loss
Ernest Hausmann has grown up before Nebraska fans’ eyes this fall. It’s been a winding road for the true freshman from Columbus, who entered Saturday’s game with 26 tackles. In a 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, Hausmann had his best game in his young...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan game. * * *. Run offense. Anthony Grant touched the ball five times in the first half, when offensive coordinator Mark...
North Platte Telegraph
5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan
Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska takes on host Michigan at 2:30 p.m. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Thompson out for second straight game. Mickey Joseph confirmed on Thursday that Casey Thompson...
North Platte Telegraph
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Michigan
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Michigan. If — and it’s a huge if — Nebraska is able to slow down Michigan’s diverse run game, its pass rush should be able to tee off on quarterback JJ McCarthy, who functions well as a play-action passer but doesn’t have a strong arm or elite coverage recognition.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple injured on sideline
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was accidentally hit by a Michigan kick returner and took a hard fall in the first half of the Huskers’ game against the Wolverines on Saturday. The NU OC was on the ground for several minutes after AJ Henning, a UM returner, ran into...
North Platte Telegraph
Health Matters: High-tech simulators let Nebraska health professionals hone their skills
OMAHA -- When a cardiologist wanted to work with a manufacturer to develop and test a new type of stent for large heart arteries, a team of visualization experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's high-tech simulation center created a 3D model of an artery. After the so-called Megatron...
