Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: two, fifteen; White Balls: sixteen, nineteen) (two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-six; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. 01-05-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3. (one, five, seventeen, thirty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan

In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Live updates: Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan

Game 10. Few people are giving the Huskers much of a chance against national title hopeful Michigan ... but can NU find magic in Ann Arbor?. (Follow a stream of live updates, analysis, commentary and more below. The stream could take up to 30 seconds to appear.) Nebraska at No....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: It’ll take more than recruiting for a new coach to cure Nebraska's flaws

Down the corridor from all the noise in Ann Arbor, it happens every time Nebraska plays here. The massive Michigan band — not as cool as Ohio State, or as impressive as Wisconsin — barrels past NU’s locker room during interviews, parting the sea of reporters near the buses and briefly drowning out separate interview room answers from the best freshman on the team, Ernest Hausmann.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart

Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

The grades: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. Nebraska couldn’t get anything going in the run game. It’s not great when your injured quarterback, who left the game before halftime, is your leading rusher.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan exposes inconvenient truth

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — A first-quarter snowstorm made it difficult to see an inconvenient truth. Four years after suffering an embarrassing loss in the Big House, Nebraska was no closer to going on the road and competing against one of the Big Ten’s flagship programs. That the score...
ANN ARBOR, MI
North Platte Telegraph

7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 34-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska didn't score a touchdown on its best drive of the game. Opportunities inside the Michigan red zone were always going to be limited, and Chubba Purdy led Nebraska to the Michigan 15-yard line before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Nebraska kicked a field goal to make it a 14-3 game, but the Huskers never entered Michigan territory again. A touchdown was needed there.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska falls to No. 3 Michigan for 21st straight loss to ranked team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska football's losing streak to ranked team's continues. Loss No. 21 came amid snow flurries as the Huskers fell 34-3 to No. 3 Michigan at the Big House. Saturday's game was the first since a win over Michigan State in 2018 that NU didn't score a touchdown.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan game. * * *. Run offense. Anthony Grant touched the ball five times in the first half, when offensive coordinator Mark...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan

Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska takes on host Michigan at 2:30 p.m. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Thompson out for second straight game. Mickey Joseph confirmed on Thursday that Casey Thompson...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Michigan

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Michigan. If — and it’s a huge if — Nebraska is able to slow down Michigan’s diverse run game, its pass rush should be able to tee off on quarterback JJ McCarthy, who functions well as a play-action passer but doesn’t have a strong arm or elite coverage recognition.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple injured on sideline

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was accidentally hit by a Michigan kick returner and took a hard fall in the first half of the Huskers’ game against the Wolverines on Saturday. The NU OC was on the ground for several minutes after AJ Henning, a UM returner, ran into...
LINCOLN, NE

