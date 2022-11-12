ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Community celebrates veterans with ’50s-style event

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM3pO_0j84ernF00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Austintown community put on their dancing shoes to celebrate veterans with a 1950s-style get-together on Friday.

The Dance Hall at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Austintown was bustling as Elvis blasted over the speakers and people in 1950s-style clothing served up a barbecue dinner — all to support local veterans.

Mom hosts fundraiser to build community for blind

“It’s very dear to our hearts because most of the members are veterans or have family members who have served,” said Kim Scott, secretary and event organizer.

All the funds from the dinner and basket raffle go toward the local Disabled American Veterans chapter.

A Korean war veteran who was president of the Eagles here 50 years ago was also present at the event. He said he’s grateful to see the community come out and support veterans today.

“I’ve been coming here over 50 years and I’m proud to be a veteran, proud to serve,” Patrick Dixon said.

During the event, the Eagles played each song representing the branches of the military and gave the veterans a standing ovation.

Dixon was recognized as the oldest veteran, and army veteran Shawn Scott was recognized as the youngest.

“Happy to be recognized and saluted,” Dixon said.

“Getting together for Veterans Day, and getting the military branches all together, and having a place to go to celebrate — it’s a nice thing,” Scott said.

About 125 people attended to celebrate the veterans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to her inoperable tumor, she also has […]
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Wahlburgers coming to Austintown

A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Winners Announced For Halloween Decorating Contest

VP Realty is thrilled that our third annual Halloween Decorating Contest and Trail was a huge success! We had 43 houses and businesses on the trail. Thank you to the participating houses, businesses, and voters who help make this trail possible and look spook-tacular! We had fun checking out all of the locations, and so did others who took the trail. We know it is a lot of work and we love seeing all the intricate details and creativity that went into each display.
RAVENNA, OH
WFMJ.com

The Valley Holiday events list - for events and craft shows

Someone once said it's the most wonderful time of the year and it's probably because of the holiday-related events. Here is a list of things to see and do - all based around the holidays, from shopping events to local holiday shows. If you have an event you want to be added to the list, please email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
akronlife.com

Blaze Pizza North Canton

North Canton's Blaze Pizza restaurants. If you are looking for something a little different and want to see what attracted Lebron James to buying into the franchise. Check out Blaze Pizza restaurant in North Canton. This fast growing franchise has added the Greater Akron are to its list of locations delivery available.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

54K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy