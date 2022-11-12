ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NE Lottery

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, eleven; White Balls: eleven, twenty-four) (twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan

In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: It’ll take more than recruiting for a new coach to cure Nebraska's flaws

Down the corridor from all the noise in Ann Arbor, it happens every time Nebraska plays here. The massive Michigan band — not as cool as Ohio State, or as impressive as Wisconsin — barrels past NU’s locker room during interviews, parting the sea of reporters near the buses and briefly drowning out separate interview room answers from the best freshman on the team, Ernest Hausmann.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart

Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

The grades: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. Nebraska couldn’t get anything going in the run game. It’s not great when your injured quarterback, who left the game before halftime, is your leading rusher.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan exposes inconvenient truth

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — A first-quarter snowstorm made it difficult to see an inconvenient truth. Four years after suffering an embarrassing loss in the Big House, Nebraska was no closer to going on the road and competing against one of the Big Ten’s flagship programs. That the score...
ANN ARBOR, MI
North Platte Telegraph

7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 34-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska didn't score a touchdown on its best drive of the game. Opportunities inside the Michigan red zone were always going to be limited, and Chubba Purdy led Nebraska to the Michigan 15-yard line before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Nebraska kicked a field goal to make it a 14-3 game, but the Huskers never entered Michigan territory again. A touchdown was needed there.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's offense suffers its latest twist with injured quarterbacks and coordinator

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Mark Whipple sat in a wheelchair as a Nebraska staffer pushed him out of Michigan Stadium’s famed tunnel toward the waiting team busses. Another NU official offered the offensive coordinator a printed stat sheet that he waved off without speaking. Whipple didn’t need to see the cold, hard numbers from a 34-3 loss to the third-ranked Wolverines on a Saturday afternoon in freezing temperatures.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan

Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska takes on host Michigan at 2:30 p.m. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Thompson out for second straight game. Mickey Joseph confirmed on Thursday that Casey Thompson...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Michigan

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Michigan. If — and it’s a huge if — Nebraska is able to slow down Michigan’s diverse run game, its pass rush should be able to tee off on quarterback JJ McCarthy, who functions well as a play-action passer but doesn’t have a strong arm or elite coverage recognition.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers take snaps with top centers ahead of Michigan game

Winter has come for Nebraska football. Winter weather, at any rate. Snow flurries and cold temperatures greeted the Huskers on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Huskers stationed multiple heaters around their portable benches and each of the Husker quarterbacks wore bright red hand warmers as they took practice snaps. Chubba...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple injured on sideline

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was accidentally hit by a Michigan kick returner and took a hard fall in the first half of the Huskers’ game against the Wolverines on Saturday. The NU OC was on the ground for several minutes after AJ Henning, a UM returner, ran into...
LINCOLN, NE

