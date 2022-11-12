Veterans Day on the Bay: Boat Parade Is Finale to Fleet Week, Saluting Services

Friday’s lunchtime Veterans Day Boat Parade on San Diego Bay was the culmination of a month’s celebration of the local military.

In sunny but cool conditions, spectators waved and cheered as about 15 boatfuls of participants sailed from Shelter Island to Cesar Chavez Park. American flags decorated the boats, while passengers waved Old Glory.

Fleet Week San Diego activities this month included military ship tours, a military and veterans art exhibit, enlisted recognition breakfast, an Innovation Zone and Student STEM Day.

Military families were treated to a golf tournament, MRE cooking competition, a softball tournament and Military Family Day.

The mission of Fleet Week San Diego is to honor, celebrate and thank the men and women of the military through public events and alliances that increase public awareness of the many contributions made by the region’s military and defense community.

Fleet Week San Diego began in 1997. The San Diego Fleet Week Foundation donates proceeds in excess of operating expenses to charities that provide critical support to military families.