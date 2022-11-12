Read full article on original website
United Way program helps those experiencing isolation
Older area residents experiencing isolation can receive help, thanks to a new United Way program funded through the annual campaign. The Older Adult Isolation Program, run by the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties, was formed in early 2020 and started taking referrals in July. It works by connecting...
Roadwork planned this week in Schuylkill County
PennDOT projects this week include the following work in Schuylkill County:. • Crack sealing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on Route 501 in Pine Grove Twp. between Route 895 and the Berks County line, with lane closures and flagging. • Maintenance work from 7 a.m. to...
Luzerne election board, council member hope to get answers on election woes starting Monday
The first public answers as to what caused a ballot paper shortage at some Luzerne County voting precincts last week might come at Monday’s meeting of the county board of elections. Election board Chairwoman Denise Williams said the special board meeting will provide “an opportunity to have a discussion...
Three Montage Mountain-area properties appeal their property taxes to try to get them lowered
MOOSIC — Three Montage Mountain area properties — the former Lackawanna County Visitors Center, WNEP-TV and an office building on Glenmaura National Boulevard — are appealing their property tax bills to try to get them lowered. Meanwhile, the county’s first reassessment in more than 50 years remains...
Carolyn F Woodward
Carolyn F. Woodward, 84, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill. She was born May 31, 1938, in Bellburn, West Virginia, to the late Russell R. and Edith M.(Dorsey) Nutter and was the widow of Robert E. Woodward.
Luzerne County election judge says more training needed
Carol Lenahan knew early into balloting on Tuesday that something wasn’t right. The Foster Twp. judge of election checked the paper on her ward’s four machines and found they were low — really low. Only five sheets of paper were left after 199 people voted. Then, five more people voted, she said.
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/14/22
The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. Patching and cutting is planned on U.S. Route 11 in Pittston Twp. from Monday through Friday. Crack sealing is scheduled for state Route 309 in...
