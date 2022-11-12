ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Bills

The Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. Minnesota edges the head-to-head history 8-6 in games dating back to 1971. The Bills have had the better of the Vikings recently, winning four of the last five meetings, including the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Secondary Takes Big Hit as Starter Heads to IR

After leaving last weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury, it seems the ailment has not progressed as the week goes along. Dantzler sat out all of this week’s practice in preparation for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Vikings secondary takes a big hit as starting CB Cam Dantzler heads to injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision

NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB

Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings

With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bills vs. Vikings score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis as Josh Allen makes start for Buffalo

Two of the NFL's best teams have kicked off in Western New York as the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) face the Buffalo Bills (6-2). Both teams will be looking to bounce back from less than stellar performances as the Vikings needed to stage a double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback at the Washington Commanders in a 20-17 win while the Bills lost a 20-17 stunner at the New York Jets last week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Major Josh Allen injury update revealed

The Buffalo Bills face the Minnesota Vikings in a potential Super Bowl matchup on Sunday. All eyes have been focused on the right elbow of Bills quarterback Josh Allen after last week’s loss to the New York Jets. An injury to Allen’s throwing arm has had him listed as “questionable” heading into the showdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

