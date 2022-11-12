ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

The Landing MN is gearing up for its first day in new facility

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN held an open house for its new facility on Friday. Holly Fifield, who is the co-founder of The Landing MN, said the new facility cost around $2.6 million dollars, with 70% of funding coming from private donations. Fifield said the new facility is an upgrade from...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman out nearly $4K after falling for fake job posting

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 38-year-old Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after falling for a fake job offer on LinkedIn. The woman was offered a job from Exactech, a legitimate company, but later it was found the posting and person she was communicating with were fake, the sheriff’s office said.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

Mayo Civic Center hosts MN Christmas Market

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Mayo Civic Center, the MN Christmas Market came to a close. The holiday pop-up market highlighted roughly sixty small businesses from all around Minnesota. They presented products like a latte that helps you fall asleep, wooden flowers, and football-themed spices. MN Christmas Market Co-founder Mitch Reaume said the shopping is all about the love.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Olmsted County hosts annual Veteran's Day weekend hunt

EYOTA, Minn. - The Olmsted County Parks Department is hosting its annual Disabled American Veterans deer hunt through this weekend in honor of Veteran's Day. Each year, the park is closed to the public during this weekend and thirty hunting locations are made available for the event, each with their own deer blind.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Children's consignment sale held for Rochester families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A consignment sale held by a local organization this weekend offered low-cost children's items for families on a budget as we approach the holidays. A local mother dedicated to offering families ways to provide for their children without breaking the bank brought "Just Between Friends" to Rochester to do just that - help the community as best as she can by creating a space where families can shop affordably for their children during difficult economic times.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

DMC board discusses future of Soldiers field

(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center’s board of directors met Thursday to discuss the future of Soldier’s field in Rochester. DMC is working with the city of Rochester to put millions of dollars worth of new investments into the park. So far, DMC and city officials...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Our Savior's Lutheran Church hosts celebration of Norwegian culture

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, there was a commemoration of Norwegian culture at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Rochester's Sons of Norway put together their annual "Bake and Craft Sale." The event gave participants the opportunity to munch on some Norwegian snacks and buy products from nations like Sweden, America and Norway. Bob Rosedahl, a member of Rochester's Sons of Norway, said he loves being a part of this event.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'

(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
ELLSWORTH, WI
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
KIMT

Veterans appreciation event held at Meadow Lakes Senior Living

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Meadow Lakes Senior Living showed their appreciation to veterans this afternoon. In honor of the twelve veterans who live there, a chaplain from Seasons Hospice gave a heartfelt thank-you. The veterans in the ceremony then received personalized gift baskets. Community Director Donna Grover said today's tribute was touching. “I...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options

(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase

AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for baseball bat attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced for attacking a man and a vehicle with a baseball bat. Preston Allen Landrum, 29, pleaded guilty in September to fifth-degree assault. He was arrested after attacking the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Stewartville, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership

People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
OWATONNA, MN

