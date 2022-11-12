Read full article on original website
KIMT
The Landing MN is gearing up for its first day in new facility
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Landing MN held an open house for its new facility on Friday. Holly Fifield, who is the co-founder of The Landing MN, said the new facility cost around $2.6 million dollars, with 70% of funding coming from private donations. Fifield said the new facility is an upgrade from...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman out nearly $4K after falling for fake job posting
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 38-year-old Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after falling for a fake job offer on LinkedIn. The woman was offered a job from Exactech, a legitimate company, but later it was found the posting and person she was communicating with were fake, the sheriff’s office said.
KIMT
Veterans honored, Former State Sen. Dave Senjem speaks during Rochester event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Veterans were honored in the Med-City during an ceremony at the International Event Center on Friday. The program began with the Posting of Colors along with the national anthem sung by an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy. Musician Brad Boice also played during the ceremony and a POW/MIA...
KIMT
Mayo Civic Center hosts MN Christmas Market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Mayo Civic Center, the MN Christmas Market came to a close. The holiday pop-up market highlighted roughly sixty small businesses from all around Minnesota. They presented products like a latte that helps you fall asleep, wooden flowers, and football-themed spices. MN Christmas Market Co-founder Mitch Reaume said the shopping is all about the love.
KIMT
Olmsted County hosts annual Veteran's Day weekend hunt
EYOTA, Minn. - The Olmsted County Parks Department is hosting its annual Disabled American Veterans deer hunt through this weekend in honor of Veteran's Day. Each year, the park is closed to the public during this weekend and thirty hunting locations are made available for the event, each with their own deer blind.
KIMT
Children's consignment sale held for Rochester families
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A consignment sale held by a local organization this weekend offered low-cost children's items for families on a budget as we approach the holidays. A local mother dedicated to offering families ways to provide for their children without breaking the bank brought "Just Between Friends" to Rochester to do just that - help the community as best as she can by creating a space where families can shop affordably for their children during difficult economic times.
KAAL-TV
DMC board discusses future of Soldiers field
(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center’s board of directors met Thursday to discuss the future of Soldier’s field in Rochester. DMC is working with the city of Rochester to put millions of dollars worth of new investments into the park. So far, DMC and city officials...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
KIMT
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office creates recruitment video to help boost hiring
You can find the whole video on the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office releases satirical recruitment video, Uffdah!. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is hiring and they're using a unique recruiting video to entice potential applicants.
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
KIMT
Our Savior's Lutheran Church hosts celebration of Norwegian culture
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, there was a commemoration of Norwegian culture at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Rochester's Sons of Norway put together their annual "Bake and Craft Sale." The event gave participants the opportunity to munch on some Norwegian snacks and buy products from nations like Sweden, America and Norway. Bob Rosedahl, a member of Rochester's Sons of Norway, said he loves being a part of this event.
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
KIMT
Veterans appreciation event held at Meadow Lakes Senior Living
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Meadow Lakes Senior Living showed their appreciation to veterans this afternoon. In honor of the twelve veterans who live there, a chaplain from Seasons Hospice gave a heartfelt thank-you. The veterans in the ceremony then received personalized gift baskets. Community Director Donna Grover said today's tribute was touching. “I...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options
(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
Minnesota Woman Dies Following Fatal Two-Car Crash with Deer
A 58-year-old Minnesota woman died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with a deer on Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the rural Austin area of the state. Tragically, a vehicle struck a deer, and it flew into the windshield...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for baseball bat attack
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced for attacking a man and a vehicle with a baseball bat. Preston Allen Landrum, 29, pleaded guilty in September to fifth-degree assault. He was arrested after attacking the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Stewartville, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership
People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
